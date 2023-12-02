I knew she was interested in me because she sat down at the table after she served my cheesecake.

“How’s your cheesecake?”

“Absolutely delicious. Tastes better cos you’re sitting with me.”

“That’s a rather cheesy compliment.” Her leg brushed mine, softly. “My husband’s at work,” she said.

“Good for him,” I said.

“Do you smoke grass?”

“Every day.”

“Tell you what Jack, when it suits why don’t we have a session? I have some gear that will blow your head off.”

“My name’s not Jack. It’s Jim.”

“I knew a guy called Jim. He committed suicide.”

“Why?”

“He was taking civilisation too seriously. That’s the great thing about dope ‒ .it enables you to have a laugh even though the odds are against it.”

‘Don’t take offence – but isn’t that a bit shallow?”

“I’m studying German literature. How could I be shallow?”

“I know a student of theology who chews gum.”

“Tell you what Jimmy, you’re witty enough right now – on dope you’ll be side-splitting.”

*

I was punctual to the minute. She reassured me her husband had his lunch break at one o’clock but never came home.

“Never?”

“Never. Too busy building bridges. He’s an engineer. He eats his sandwiches at his desk.”

I noticed that her fingers trembled as she rolled up a joint. “Anticipation,” she grinned at me foolishly.

As soon as we inhaled, we both started giggling.

The dope was from Sumatra.

I started to get the odd feeling this had happened before. Sally had been married to some computer geek and she had offered me an invitation that would have been foolish to pass up and foolish to accept because the juiciest temptations in life often turn sour. (Sally had died of a brain tumour, but I had not gone to the funeral because my role in her life was secret.) Nicola’s lips were honey sweet and her tongue had the sinuous vigour of a snake. Why should I be thinking of a snake when I was really thinking of honey?

The memory of these past girlfriends flashed past like holograms.

Despite her assurance there was the alarming possibility that her husband would return on some pretext ‒ a forgotten folder needed for work perhaps. If I heard the door open I would only have seconds to secret myself in a full length cupboard in the hope he wouldn’t notice… Meanwhile the stone had given a milky edge to the shimmer of some spear-headed agave bush tongues while rendering the etch of their green spearheads as hard black shadows. Sparrows had clumped into leaves, leaves had grown wings and turned into sparrows. I tried to pick up sunlight but it stuck to the carpet.

I made love to Nicola while the earth was about to be destroyed by a giant asteroid which left us very little time to render our orgasm mutual… Her coloratura shriek prompted me to unleash what I had been holding back. At the time, a lot of emphasis was placed on simultaneous orgasms: a biological rather than a political approach.

When I asked about the soup on the stove she frowned. “Have too much and Matt will notice.”

“Just a mouthful then.”

“I’m beginning to get the feeling we’re like two characters in a mystery novel trying to pull off the perfect crime.”

“We have pulled off the perfect crime. Time for another hit.”

“Maybe I’ve had enough. I couldn’t do anything intelligent.”

“You can make love to me,” she said.

“True ‒ I could. And I will. But I was thinking why don’t we do something else as well.”

“Like what?’

“Go to the movies.”

“The movie complex is just across the road from Matt’s office.”

She didn’t like zoos and the museum was colder than a fridge.

That left a motel in some boring suburb.

*

The stoned sex sessions grew more intense. The Sumatran slowed our tongues to a sensuous slide.

Nonetheless, I wondered if my happy time with Nicola had already peaked and the decline in pleasure had started without me without knowing it. How long can pleasure last, I wondered. And what would its intensity be without the Sumatran grass? It seemed to be part of the formula. I had already raised the possibility of us making love without the marijuana and now I raised it again.

“Nicola ‒ do you think one day we could make love straight – not stoned.”

“It enhances the sensation.”

“Agreed but ‒”

“That’s settled then.”

*

I had often feared her husband would surprise us but our first encounter happened in a different way. One morning, as I knocked at 11 sharp, I heard a heavy tread that could only be that of a man. Matt was tall as she had described – tall and flinty faced.

“I was looking for a Mr Henry Morgan-Smith.”

“Not here,” grinned the giant.

I was scared Nicola would come to the door but she laid low. I apologised and retreated. My mind was in a vengeful turmoil. Never never never comes home! So what was he doing home? Didn’t he know the rules of the house as laid down by his wife? Was he ill? He looked the picture of health!

I waited impatiently for her call which came half-way through the next morning.

“What happened?” I barked like a guard dog. “Didn’t you say your husband never came home in the middle of the day? So what was your husband doing there? Checking up on you? Weren’t you supposed to ring me and let me know if he turned up?”

“Can I speak?” she said in a chilly tone.

“Speak.”

“He came by for five minutes to pick some folder he needed.”

“Why didn’t you ring?”

“I had no opportunity.”

“I don’t think I can visit anymore. I could never relax. How tall is your husband? Well over six feet, right? He’s got at least six inches on me. Suppose he comes into your coffee bar and I’m there … how am I going to explain that?

“I can’t.”

“Do you want to see me?”

“Of course, I do.”

“See you at 11 tomorrow.”

I didn’t go.

Nicola rang at 11:30.

“Where are you?”

“At home waiting for your call.”

She hung up.

I went over the routines of our relationship – the intoxication, the forbidden pleasures available every day of the week – though not on weekends. Weekends were long and flat.

What was burning me up was knowing I would return, giant husband or not. I was addicted to Nicola and needed my Sumatran fix. An addiction is seduction of the will ‒ it leaves the victim feeling as helpless as a kitten.

Knock at the door.

I had few visitors.

Nicola, holding a suitcase.

Her eyes were amber – a mixture of brown and green, not green as I had thought. She looked beautiful, she had the confidence to capture your emotions forever rather than the careful hesitancy of someone who could complete your life in ways you hadn’t anticipated. Men strive to give that impression to women and if you have the right pizzazz it was a heady invitation to explore.

It was late in the afternoon. We got a pizza delivered. She said she loved pizza. Our legs touched under the table. We did a lot of pizza kissing. How long would she stay?

After dinner she inspected my pantry and fridge, declaring shopping was needed. So, we went shopping, an activity that seemed almost, if not more intimate, than making love. She felt like my wife: both exotic and familiar. A novelty. But everything was moving too fast, it was too easy to step into Matt’s shoes. And how was he going to react? We hadn’t discussed that. I didn’t want to.

She made an excellent cheese omelette which we consumed with relish – no Sumatran in sight. Surely, she had to have brought a supply.

So there we were – a cosy unstoned couple, enjoying a glass of white wine, as we ate our omelette…What could be more perfect? I had won, Matt had lost. And yet there was a flaw in my triumph.

“Why did we buy white wine?” she asked.

“You bought it, my dear.”

“And what would you have bought?”

“Red.”

“Next time…” Nicola smiled tautly.

“Why don’t we make love in the garden?” I suggested. “We could never do that at your place.”

“Don’t you have neighbours?”

“Don’t know them.”

“I’m not so sure…”

“Aren’t you game, darling?’

“This is my first day…”

I was thinking she ‘s only been at my house a few hours and we’d had several points of disagreement: arguments. Blemishes in paradise! I wanted to probe if she was holding any dope, decided against it. Let her bring it up!

“Okay, so no dice there. … but why don’t we go outside and test the temperature.”

A cool wind was blowing.

When we returned inside, I said. “I’m thrilled you’re here. Thrilled.”

“Sleepy. It’s been a long day.”

“Let’s just go to sleep.”

I had always imagined we would sleep naked, like two spoons, but she was clad in a filmy nightie. We settled down; I couldn’t sleep. I was in that uneasy twilight half way between sleep and waking. I awoke about 3am and found the bed empty. Perhaps she had returned home to a bereft Matt. She was in the lounge, looking crestfallen.

“I’ve got a headache,” she announced in a tone of reproach. “The thunder woke me.” The next day she had her period.

She had been under my roof 24 hours and we still hadn’t co-joined. The wind had increased and rain was forecast. She began talking about the spare men in her life. “If things don’t work out here, I can go to Brazil.”

“What’s in Brazil?”

“My emergency boyfriend. He’s rich. A couple of ranches, twenty thousand cattle, a yacht – you know…rich.”

“Are there other men?”

“My lecturer in German. He lectures on Wolfram von Eschenbach – a great twelfth century poet.”

“You’re better off with me. I’m here and I’m available.”

“Got any pets?”

“I had a cat. He moved out.”

“I adore cats.”

*

We made love on the third day and it was… okay. The climactic Moog synthesiser of Emerson Lake and Palmer enabled Nicola to climax, though it seemed below the intensity of her Sumatran peaks. The moog had won over marijuana! She asked if our lovemaking was okay and I said it couldn’t be better. The look on her face was one of doubt; was her paramour telling the truth?

“You got what you wanted, lover; sex without the Sumatran.”

“Yes.”

Her face still wore its question mark so I did what men do at such times – threw my arms around her and gave her a luscious fake kiss.

Deep down I was having doubts. While it was okay to make love for an hour and leave in a post-erotic daze, having her under my roof for 24 hours had moments of tedium. The big question was – how long was she going to stay? I was sure that I – that we – were on trial. How was I doing? Generally, Nicola was a smiler but I caught her frowning a few times. A frown can mean something’s puzzling you or it can mean something’s wrong.

*

“Can I ask you something?”

“Of course, you can, darling.”

“Say there’s a half-filled glass on the table. So are you a glass full person or a glass empty person.”

“Neither.”

“You can’t be neither. You have to choose.”

“I’m not voting – which are you, Jim?”

“Oh, definitely full. If you’ve got half a glass then you’ve got half a glass to drink. How about you?”

“I just said I’m not voting…It’s a male dichotomy … I was thinking … take the question of whether God exists. You can believe he exists which makes you a theist or if you decide he does not exist that makes you an atheist, and if you’re unsure that makes you an agnostic. So, you’ve got three choices. As regards the glass, I’m an agnostic.”

I slow clapped. “Ingenious. What would that von…”

“Eschenbach …”

“What would von Eschenbach have said.”

“He had more important things to write about. He wrote a 25,000-line poem about a quest for the Holy Grail.”

“Bully for him. He’d need a drink to sort that out.”

“You’re trivialising his accomplishment.”

“Okay…okay. I’ll settle it for you. There is no holy grail.”

“Why do you have opinions about things you know nothing about?”

Her tone was disagreeably sharp but I let the remark pass.

“You know what?” she asked. “We’ve just had our first row.”

“So?”

“After a month it will be four rows and after two months eight rows,” she said.

“Who’s counting?” I asked. “I think one will settle it.”

“Just as well I’ve bought some Sumatran,” she said.

*

Next day she emerged holding her suitcase.

“I’m returning home. Too many quarrels.”

“Doesn’t have to be.”

The flat was desolate without her. I wondered if I was her first infidelity or just the most recent.

Alcohol was the solace. Gin was my favourite: it enabled impulsiveness…I drank myself into a blue ruin. Then the impulsiveness evaporated. She had taken the remaining marijuana. I took a walk in the park and gave the autumn-bare trees a baleful glance. Failed poetry. The blues – Jelly Roll Morton, Son House – were no better. The blues no longer consoled. I was alone with my misery.

I had a bath as hot as I could bear… waited till it cooled. Warmed it up again…and again …until the water ran cold. Everything was cold.

I walked past her coffee bar on the other side of the road. At 20 metres, my tear ducts loosened. I wore my tiara of tears like a crown of thorns. I drank myself into a blue ruin, twice over. I told myself that suffering ennobled but my psyche had deaf ears. Bitter as salt.

And what can you do with salt?

Look for some sugar.