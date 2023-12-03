The Dragon Slayer

Lord Winston, Deputy King,

Duke of Hazard, Conspiracy Svengali,

and Chief Dragon Slayer,

Rides into the dark mountains

On his mighty war steed Limelight.

Beside him, struggling to keep up,

Is King Cluxon The Confident.

Now remember not to rush off

On any quests, says the King.

Got it, says Winston.

No wild charges or beheading

Great Dragons, says the King.

Loud and clear, says Winston.

They enter a Dark and Foreboding Cavern.

I smell smoke, says Lord Winston.

Nothing to worry about, says the King,

That’s just our new tax policy.

But the wily old warrior Winston

draws his sword, and as they round the corner –

Lo, O fearsome vision of doom!

The Great Dragon, Mainstream Media,

Sitting atop its pile of sparkling treasures

From the Public Interest Journalism Fund.

Mainstream Media coils its tail

And narrows its glowing eyes,

But before it can torch the royal party

Lord Winston steps forward.

Snicker-snack!

His vorpal blade beheads the Dragon.

King Cluxon looks on aghast.

Lord Winston, he stammers,

I specifically told you No Beheadings!

The perils of beheading dragons are well known!

Too late.

The Great Dragon, Mainstream Media,

Has regrown three heads and is in a foul mood.

It leans over King Cluxon and its fiery breath tickles

The shiny head of the hapless monarch.

Do you agree with your Deputy King?

The Dragon purrs dangerously.

King Cluxon swallows and turns around

To seek the protection

Of his lieutenant’s quick sword:

But Lord Winston is nowhere to be seen.

Victor Billot has previously felt moved to write an Ode to the ruling Throuple of Luxon, Peters and Seymour.