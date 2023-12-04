Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr delivered an unexpected hawkish surprise to round out the year warning that interest rate hikes next year are still a possibility, just as markets had convinced themselves otherwise.
“Inflation remains too high, and the [Monetary Policy] Committee remains wary of ongoing inflation pressures,” the RBNZ said in its latest media statement as the central bank continues to oscillate between its various mood swings on the outlook for inflation.
