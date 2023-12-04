Opinion: This week MPs will swear an oath of “faithful and true allegiance” to King Charles III and his successors. Surely it will cross at least some of their minds that this is nonsense. It may be simply ceremonial (even more so than being Deputy PM) but it is still nonsense.

I suspect at least some may feel such an allegiance to Kīngi Tūheitia but surely few will really even care a great deal about Charles Philip Arthur George Mountbatten-Windsor – or he about them.