Opinion: This week MPs will swear an oath of “faithful and true allegiance” to King Charles III and his successors. Surely it will cross at least some of their minds that this is nonsense. It may be simply ceremonial (even more so than being Deputy PM) but it is still nonsense.
I suspect at least some may feel such an allegiance to Kīngi Tūheitia but surely few will really even care a great deal about Charles Philip Arthur George Mountbatten-Windsor – or he about them.
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team