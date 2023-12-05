I don’t mean to defame the guy because I liked him. He was imperfect, for certain. Some people found him awful and I’m not here to be his apologist either. I could use a pseudonym like Nill Boble, but context would reveal who I mean: Bill. He ran the University Book Shop in Dunedin for 20-odd years and was a functioning alcoholic. And a malfunctioning one too. Did he take money from the shop till and bet it on horses over the road at the Captain Cook TAB? I can neither confirm nor deny, but what if he did? Everyone has a little space in the corner of their heart for a rogue.

When he turned 50, we threw a party upstairs in the warehouse area of the shop. This was 2003 and I was 28. To be 50 years old in Dunedin was a grand old age. I wrote a poem for him and read it at the party. Not a great one, really. Still, it was pinned up in the staff room for a few months, and I remember hearing second hand that Bill had said something complimentary about it. I basked in that, as he was not one to issue compliments. Or not to men. And to quote William Shakespeare: nor woman neither.

I became aware that he would fall in love with younger members of staff. Every few years another would pass through and it would consume his world. Did he make passes at them or act in gross and inappropriate ways? Perhaps he did, though I know of no one who accused him of it. He had his own sense of honour and it seems he burned and yearned in secret. I became aware because he told me about it. This was before the fiftieth birthday party, so he must have been in his late forties. Still to me at the time, a grand old age.

After a shop Christmas party one December, we hit the town. There had been a few of us but the others had fallen away and it was now just me and him. We were carrying wine bottles left over from the dinner, which we smuggled into the Empire Tavern. Twice caught slugging away at them, we were kicked out. The first time, we had feigned innocence of the rules, and put them away, but the second time it was the most red-handed I have ever been caught. We knew your rules and we flouted them. I can still picture Bill’s face as the bouncer yelled, telling him not to come back. His eyes were mostly closed and there was a monumental impassivity. The noise from the bouncer might as well have been falling leaves.

Bill suggested he and I go back to his place because he wanted to play me a song. We got a taxi to a suburb in the direction of the sea, somewhere beyond the bounds of student Dunedin. There he told me how he felt about a blonde staff member who had recently left. He said how he had driven to the town in Canterbury that she’d grown up in, just to try and understand her, to be nearer to the idea of her, though never nearer the woman herself. Bill played me the country song that reminded him of her and began to cry. I have the kind of face that drunks confess to. My father was a priest and was good at listening without prejudice. I have a similar George Michael-ness, or I just look a bit blank. I don’t know. After the tears, and this was five minutes after arriving, Bill was embarrassed and wanted me to leave. I had to ask him for taxi money and he looked annoyed that I was so useless. His main objection it seemed to me though was that I was unmoved by the song. This deep and threaded song of yearning, which was as large to him as his heart, sounded to me like run-of-the-mill, thumbs-in-belt-loops country drivel. I could’ve connected at that point and shared the sentimental wonder of the slide guitar, but my face was no longer blank. My curled lip said, this sucks.

If I heard it now, what would I think I wonder. Being 28 in 2003 means that I am 49 today. Fifty no longer seems a grand old age, but I live in Wellington, not eternally youthful student Dunedin. I have become sentimental, but I am blander than Bill was. I don’t have a drinking problem. I mean, I don’t not have a drinking problem either. Bill looked well into middle-age, a little ravaged even, at the age I am now, whereas for no good reason I still pass for younger … for now. And I do not run a shop and secretly pine for the young women who work there.

Another person who turned 50 once was my mother. My brother Greg wrote in her card a joke about her now being half a ton. This was 1988 and I had to have the joke explained to me that a ton, in cricket say, meant 100. Mum was a larger woman, so the joke was also cheeky. I am not calling you fat, the card was saying. Mum could be hard to read. Once the joke was explained I thought it was pretty hilarious and I didn’t understand why my mother did not seem to find it as witty. She did a fake stern look at Greg, but it didn’t break into a smile.

At least one thing I know from both my mother and Bill about turning fifty is that sometime after the turning you will die. I like the side of the fence I am on now. Living is preferable, but it must be conceded that living after 49 is living of a different order.

Another who died, but only recently, was a very good friend of mine, Niki Ward. She didn’t make it all the way to 50, and when I was first writing this I had wanted to check it past her. Bill had been her friend, and a mentor as a fellow book shop manager. She defended him fiercely, and I thought, not wanting to defame the guy, if I could check it with her, then it would be okay. I didn’t get the chance. But if it needs saying again, I think he was great. Learned and smart, one of the most generous people I’ve known, and when we would met up to play Scrabble in the Captain Cook and I would always beat him and fail to mask my smugness, he was gracious. He remains strong in my memory as an archetype. Seeming old, he was actually in his prime. Seeming dodgy, he was perhaps just someone with a heart.

*

My friend Jon Cox, a musician turned painter, recently had a fiftieth birthday party on Rabbit Island in Blueskin Bay. I flew down to Dunedin to attend. In Wellington most of my friends are younger than me, but here were my old contemporaries, mostly men in their late forties and early fifties. It wasn’t so much that they presented a mirror of my own aging, and in fact there was a reinforcement of the idea that we change so little as we age, that our interests and proclivities remain largely the same. But there was something else. We paddled out in canoes and slept in tents. We sat around a fire or hobbled over the mounds of pine needles and toadstools to the dark beach, making jokes together, catching up, or forging out alone to find somewhere sheltered to urinate. This dashing off for a wee became useful. Those of us that drank and smoked, smoked and drank. A handful mini-dosed acid. Not long ago, it had been the 1990s, and this was what we did as wild young things. We were young men of promise, full of dreams.

What struck me though about the young men of promise, myself included, was that the expiry date on our promise had passed, and we knew it. We still had the same interests and proclivities, but those proclivities had become habits. Some of us were alcoholics. Some of us were permanently damaged by the wildness of youth, a youth that only cloaked the wildness, as if it had a horizon, because the wildness was just the person. I remember one of the people on the island drinking seven bottles of V in a row in 1997. He was in his twenties! On the island I met him again. He had lived many chapters since then, passed through the adult gamut of career, relationships, kids, but the wildness remained.

It’s the hard lesson of one’s forties that the promise has expired. Hard, but liberating as well. The full lesson, as I see it at least, is that the dreams one has for one’s future are the end in themselves. We were proud and ambitious, and remain so. Whatever we achieve can never satisfy or fulfil the dreams. The dreams are their own delightful thing.

“Only accessible at high tide, we had to canoe to the island like animals.” Photo: Kim Godby

Still, on the island, meeting some contemporaries I hadn’t seen for a long time I felt brittle. We were also reminded that our bodies were brittle and capable of expiration. Just before midnight, a high bough fell from one of the island’s wilding pines. It fell 20 or 30 metres before landing with a resounding crack. By a few strides it missed one of our tents. By an even thinner degree it missed Jon’s nose. The thing was huge and thick (the bough, not the nose), about the length of two station wagons. Had it hurtled from above and hit him, or any of us, death was the most likely outcome. We were all shaken, and most upped tent pegs and redeployed in safer locations.

In the last weeks Rabbit Island was in the news, with more near-deadly mischief. Some campers accidentally set the pines ablaze and a helicopter was needed for the firefight.

Bill Noble, bookshop manager from the start of this ramble, also told me, on the night of the country and western song I couldn’t connect with, that he would do something with his life that would change the world. I felt many things hearing this. The first was certainty that he wouldn’t. There was also outrage. How dare he dream so big. How dare he think himself so important. I also hoped he would manage it, and started believing that he might. Now I see it as the dream of someone who has passed the test of the forties. That dreams are dreams. Enjoy them.

The other month, I crashed the 60th birthday party of the writer and teacher, Damien Wilkins. While the age range skewed older, there were vibrant and interesting people everywhere. Emily Perkins was positioned under a skylight and told me she’d heard I was writing something about turning fifty. She rolled her eyes, as she had passed over that precipice already. And she was right to. If what I am getting at here is poor me, poor men over fifty becoming invisible and overlooked then yes an eye roll is compulsory. And that is what I am getting at. The best thing is that the few people who might be with me are far outnumbered by the two groups on either side of this age divide. Those younger will say, Come on. Age is just a number. You’ll find someone to love. What? No … I’m not … It’s … You have me wrong! And those older will say: Oh fifty?! Whatever. Get a grip, Captain Crisis. I am talking to a demographic of one. So enjoy the eye rolls.

Why do I say that living after 49 is living of a different order? I don’t mean that you will be any closer to death than in the earlier decades, and that this weighs on you more than it used to. I don’t mean that one’s mental faculties may not be as spry as they once were, or that one’s imaginative capacity for novel artistic expression is diminished. Well, those things are in the mix, but they’ll be true at the threshold of sixty too. I mean something personal. There are no songs about people in their fifties.

There is no specific age as to when it happens. Dying alone is easy to accept. Disappearing into the background mist of faces that are too old, that’s the obstacle I have to surmount, wheezing, pink-faced, dumbstruck.

The Stupefying by Nick Ascroft (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $25), published in 2022, is the author’s most recent collection of poetry, and is available in bookstores nationwide.