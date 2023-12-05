Sultan Al-Jaber, the Emirati president of the COP28 climate negotiations, attempted yesterday to allay fears he didn’t believe some of the key science of climate change.

These were triggered by a recording of comments he made in a recent testy comments to Mary Robinson, a former President of Ireland.

In a hastily arranged press conference yesterday afternoon, he said his words had been “mispresented” and taken out of context.

He expressed surprise at “the constant attempt to undermine” the COP28 Presidency’s commitment to delivering on the 1.5C goal contained in the Paris Agreement.

“I respect the science in everything I do. I have repeatedly said that it is the science that has guided the principles or strategy as COP28 president.”

He added: “We are here because we very much believe and respect the science. 43 per cent of global emissions must be reduced by 2030.”

He also emphasised that the “phase-down and the phase-out of fossil fuels … is essential. It needs to be orderly, fair, just and responsible.”

Pushed to clarify what words he would like to see in COP28’s final text, he said “I have no red lines”, adding that it was for nations to decide in their negotiations on the final agreement.

He urged negotiators to come up with compromise proposals that could deliver the “most ambitious outcome.”

One of many challenges the UAE has is getting support from fellow major fossil fuel producers for a phase out or down. Observers noted, for example, that Saudi Arabia, which ties with Russia as the second largest oil producer after the US, is keeping a relatively low profile at COP28 compared with its presence at COP27 in Egypt last year.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, energy minister and the key climate negotiator, for the kingdom, was a no-show yesterday at the Saudi Green Initiative, a high profile conference at COP28; and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the de facto head of state, did not deliver a speech to world leaders as scheduled on Friday.

But a growing number of countries seems likely to support a call for a phase down of fossil fuels at this COP.

On Sunday, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres threw his weight behind the drive. “Science is clear: we need to phase out fossil fuels within a timeframe compatible with limiting global warming to 1.5C.”

Support from business is also increasing. “We need to have fossil fuels phase-out language included in the negotiated outcomes of COP28,” said Maria Mendiluce, chief executive of the We Mean Business climate coalition of corporates. “200 plus companies representing US$1.5 trillion of revenue already agree on this. Governments should follow suit.”

“If COP28 produces an agreement to phase out oil and gas, it will be an historic success,” former US Vice President Al Gore, said yesterday at the UN gathering. “If it doesn’t, it’s a failure.”

This is a big shift in a short time. COP26 in Glasgow in 2021 was the first to make mention of fossil fuels, and that was for only for a phase down in unabated coal power. At COP27 in Egypt last year India proposed a phase down of all fossil fuel usage. It was supported by more than 80 nations, but it didn’t make into the final COP27 agreement because all nations have to agree to all points.

Making a declaration is one thing, action is another. Nations’ current climate pledges include net zero by 2050 targets that cover 88 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

But only 7 percent of those emissions are covered by any kind of national commitment to phase-out exploration, production or use of coal, oil or gas, according to a report released yesterday by Net Zero Tracker, a UK research organisation.

The stark lack of phase-out plans contradicts the International Energy Agency’s Net Zero Roadmap. It says that no “new long-lead-time upstream oil and gas projects are needed” if clean energy is scaled up to its potential. Under current policies, the International Energy Agency forecasts that demand for fossil fuels will peak by 2030.

Fossil fuel companies are insisting that they are crucial to that energy transition, arguing that carbon capture and storage will make clean up emissions from burning their fuels.

But relying on high levels of carbon storage capacity would cost at least US$30 trillion more than a decarbonisation pathway focused on renewables energy, energy efficiency, and electrification, according to analysis released yesterday by Oxford University’s Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment.

“Any hopes that the cost of carbon capture and storage will decline in a similar way to renewable technologies like solar and batteries appear misplaced,” said Dr Rupert Way, honorary research associate at the Oxford Smith School.

“Our findings indicate a lack of technological learning in any part of the process, from CO2 capture to burial, even though all elements of the chain have been in use for decades.”

Finance was another major topic of COP28 yesterday. To sharply reduce emissions and adapt to the challenges posed by climate change, developed and developing countries will need to invest an estimate of US$2.4 trillion a year, according to a report released here yesterday.

“The world is not on track to realise the goals of the Paris Agreement. The reason for this failure is a lack of investment, particularly in emerging market and developing countries outside China,” said co-author Lord Nicholas Stern, chair of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.

While that seems an astonishingly large sum to achieve, subsidies of fossil fuel production last year total US$7 trillion, the International Monetary Fund reported in August. Yet, efforts over many years by the UN, some countries and other parties to cut such subsidies has made little progress.

Yesterday saw a raft of new pledges to ramp up climate-related investment. Once again at this COP, the United Arab Emirates as hosts came up with a sizable promise – US$270 billion in green finance by 2030 through its banks.