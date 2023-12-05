Opinion: Section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act 1989 was introduced in 2019 by Labour in response to the infamous Hawkes Bay uplift earlier that year, that laid bare what child protection looked like for an unknowing Aotearoa New Zealand public.

Iwi and child advocates have expressed strong concern after the new coalition Government’s announcement it intends to repeal this section on the grounds it favours race-based solutions over the best interests of the child.

However, child protection, whether we choose to acknowledge it or not, has long been part of the colonial programme of assimilation of Māori tamariki and rangatahi to ‘civilise’ them into the Pākehā world.

There is ample evidence of bias in decision-making that has led to the separation of whānau units, which has caused a deep distrust by Māori towards the State – and for good reason.

There are no easy answers in determining best practice for child protection, and anyone offering them will watch their Weet-Bix box answers explode spectacularly in their faces to the detriment of Māori whānau, tamariki, and rangatahi. It has happened before, and it is about to happen again.

Section 7AA was an attempt to address previous child protection practice shortcomings and win back the trust of Māori communities. It recognises that there are whānau, hapū, and iwi networks of belonging and support, of which tamariki and rangatahi are an intrinsic part.

Imagine finding out that your niece or nephew had been removed by child protection agencies and placed with strangers to the family who had no connection to the child. You were not contacted, you did not know, and now the decision has been made and there is nothing you can do about it.

Though your sibling or their partner might have some problems, you’re a hard worker and a good person, nothing like your struggling brother or sister, and you have a stable home environment. If you had known, you may have been willing to take that child into your home. You could have kept them connected to your own children and their other cousins, your parents (their grandparents) etc.

It all happened so quickly, and perhaps for good reason, but that child is now living elsewhere, and that battle to have them living with you or another family member could take over a year.

Your kids will grow up never knowing that cousin, your parents will never have a relationship with their grandchild. There will be long-lasting effects of this process for that child, even if the people they are living with are loving, despite not being family. Or they could be exposed to even further harm.

However, if it was recognised that the child was an intrinsic part of your family network, then you and your extended family network could at least have a chance to make sure the child might remain with you or your wider family.

Isn’t that what families do? Wouldn’t that be ‘fair’? Or ‘normal’? If you’re non-Māori, then chances are you likely wouldn’t have needed a piece of ‘section 7AA-style’ legislation to ensure this happened.

But, because of that well-documented bias within the child protection system, for many Māori whānau this example would likely have been their experience. The question not even having been asked about ‘do you have close or extended whānau that could care for your child?’

Section 7AA also places obligations on Oranga Tamariki to report on measures to address disparities and decision-making bias. Again, thinking about the example, wouldn’t that be a good thing? Wouldn’t that be fair?

Finally, 7AA requires Oranga Tamariki to seek expressions of interest for partnerships between the agency and iwi social services. The agency is not required to enter into them, merely to seek those expressions of interest. These ‘7AA partnerships’ have already seen many successes, and though they’re new there is evidence they have largely been a positive step in the right direction. They are working. However, I admit more research is still needed.

Oranga Tamariki is an agency that garnered some negative press, and for good reason. But having worked inside the organisation, I know of many success stories thanks to the hard-working and genuine people there, and legislation such as 7AA.

Certainly, the agency doesn’t get everything right all the time, but because of confidentiality requirements, we’ll never be able to share these successes with you. Going backwards by repealing section 7AA will wipe away much of the good practice that has been enabled by this piece of legislation.

The new coalition Government’s focus on devolution to communities cannot occur in child protection without the support of Māori whānau, hapū, iwi, and communities. Repealing section 7AA will affect the ability of Oranga Tamariki to gain this support.

I know that new Minister for Children Karen Chhour is herself ‘care-experienced’, and I celebrate her achievements. But I would urge her, and the Government, not to throw the child protection baby out with the bath water by repealing section 7AA.