The printing press finally ground to a halt at Webstar in Masterton last month.

And in a few weeks, operations manager Trevor Howard will leave the building – the last of 42 workers to finish up at the long-running business. They are victims of changing technology, of geography, and of rising interest rates.

Webstar, NZ Post, Compac Group, Wētā FX, Alliance Meat, Chorus – the list of Christmas redundancies is a long one. Unemployment is projected to hit 5.1 percent next year.

And with the Government planning to remove unemployment from the Reserve Bank’s mandate in setting interest rates, the central bank’s chief economist, Paul Conway, says it’s inevitable unemployment will rise further at the margins.

Blue Star Group chief executive Jill Cowling marked her 25th anniversary at the company a couple of weeks ago, but she admits there are some staff she laid off from the Masterton printing factory who have been there even longer.

“I was incredibly worried about our people, and particularly in a regional area,” she says. “The plan we put in place gave people real visibility of why we were in this situation. Print as an industry has been under a lot of pressure for a long time.”

Digital has reduced demand for products such as the glossy business brochures printed at the factory. “And trying to get paper into a region and out of a region to our customers is really challenging, when you’re on a carbon-reduced programme.”

And rising interest rates are a challenge. “Absolutely. It’s got to be a focus for any business to operate and manage its debt levels, as it as for any household.”

All of this contributed to the Webstar print factory closure, to paper manufacturer Norske Skog shutting down its Kawerau mill at a cost of 160 jobs, and Australian-owned printing company Ovato closing its Wiri factor with 15 redundancies last year. And other industries are also affected.

Jobless numbers are growing, but from a low base. Even the unions – CTU, PSA, E Tū, First and Meatworkers – don’t have many members affected by redundancies.

Not yet, at least. They believe those worst affected, thus far, are more vulnerable workers, often Māori, Pasifika or disabled, in workplaces without union representation.

E tū’s Joe Gallagher, who has been representing workers at Webstar and NZ Post, says there is a real human toll. “No one wants to go back to the 80s and the 90s, when we created intergenerational unemployment. That’s one of the things that I worry about, with this incoming Government – there’s no new ideas. We’re going backwards.”

On being appointed chief executive of Blue Star Group, Jill Cowling said “print has a really strong future”. Photo: Supplied

Unemployment dipped to a low of 3.2 percent last year; this was a time when employers and economists said the labour market was just too tight. It was difficult to hire people, and they were having to pay more in wages, driving up inflation. They wouldn’t say so in as many words, but some believed there were too few people unemployed.

How things change. The Reserve Bank is now projecting unemployment will reach 5.1 percent next year, and still higher the following year.

That’s exacerbated by record inward migration numbers – what the previous government insisted was a transitory blip at the time of this year’s Budget has continued right through the year and shows no signs of slowing.

“It’s a very strong inward migration shock,” says Paul Conway. “Over 100,000 people a year turning up in a relatively small economy – you know, that’s two times the size of the town I grew up in.”

Moreover, the Government’s No 1 priority, when the 54th Parliament sits for the first time this week, is to introduce a law to change the Reserve Bank’s remit. No longer will the bank have a dual focus of managing down inflation and unemployment; when the monetary policy committee next sets interest rates, its sole focus must be getting inflation down into the 1-3 percent range.

In a Newsroom interview, Conway acknowledges the changed priority may result in unemployment rising in some circumstances, at the margins.

For instance, in a stagflation scenario where inflation and unemployment are high, the Reserve Bank will no longer balance the two priorities – its decision to raise interest rates will be an easy one.

‘The effects can be barbaric, and disproportionately affect low-income workers with weak job security‘ Edward Miller, First Union

The bank is commissioning new research into pressures in the labour market. Conway says the combination of rising unemployment and high mortgage rates will lead inevitably to more home loan defaults and mortgagee sales.

Will those numbers be significant? “They’ll be very significant for the people who are enduring that, absolutely. In aggregate across the economy in general, I don’t think it is going to lead to any sort of financial instability.”

Edward Miller, from First Union, says many of the first-affected groups of workers are outside of the ranks of union membership, and are generally the most precarious roles in their respective sectors.

He agrees the removal of the dual mandate will “cause unemployment to rise further and faster”.

“It is an indication to the Reserve Bank to deliberately ignore employment considerations when wielding the interest rate lever, no matter how long the dole queue gets, no matter how far household living standards fall,” Miller says.

“The effects can be barbaric, and disproportionately affect low-income workers with weak job security. Those with debts to service can be doubly punished as rates rise.”

The final straw, according to unions and other worker advocates, is repealing Labour’s so-called fair pay agreements. Bus drivers, hospitality workers, security guards, cleaners, early childhood workers and supermarket staff had all been negotiating FPAs, which the previous government projected would boost wages by up to $600m a year.

A Cabinet paper, leaked to Newshub, says some employers stand to benefit from the new Government’s first 100 days plan to repeal FPAs, as their firms now face lower wage costs. But Treasury officials admit the move will disproportionately affect women, Māori and Pasifika, and young people.

That again highlights the point that those who are seriously affected by job cuts are less visible.

Meatworkers Union president Daryl Carran says removing fair pay agreements is really about removing minimum terms and conditions. And removing the Reserve Bank’s unemployment remit will cost jobs.

“There’s going to be job losses,” he says. “You don’t have to be a genius to see that. So I don’t think any workers should feel secure at the moment.”

There’s no easy way to avoid job cuts, as higher interest rates force businesses and their customers to tighten their belts. But talking to Blue Star Group chief executive Jill Cowling and E tū union rep Joe Gallagher, there are ways to soften the blow of redundancies, just a little.

Over the past six months, as Blue Star has prepared to shut down its Masterton printing factory, it’s worked closely with its workers and their union delegates on a “just transition”. That’s involved helping them with CV preparation, upskilling them and helping them change their job skills.

Gallagher says Webstar was a large employer, just 10 years ago. “People stay in those jobs and in those communities, and those employees are critical for those communities,” he says. “So it’s important we do everything we can to support places like Masterton and Kawerau and Kinleith and Glenbrook.

“These workers can’t afford to move their families to Auckland for jobs. That’s why it’s important to put in place these just transition processes, so they’ve got an opportunity to retrain.

“Losing a job has a human impact. And it’s really been disheartening to see some of these right-wing economists saying, unemployment is good for society. People not having jobs and losing all motivation and hope is not good for you, and particularly at Christmas, when nothing’s getting cheaper, and everything’s getting dearer.”

Webstar’s parent company, Blue Star, also held job fairs at the factory, where other employers came and talked to workers. As a result, some workers have now got new jobs in nearby food processing and construction businesses.

“It is very hard,” Jill Cowling tells me this morning. “And it’s harder on our people. So, you know, that’s the reality.”