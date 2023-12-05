Forty-two workers lose their jobs with the closure of Webstar's print factory in Masterton this month. Photo: Supplied
Forty-two workers have lost their jobs with the closure of Webstar's print factory in Masterton this month. Photo: Supplied

The printing press finally ground to a halt at Webstar in Masterton last month.

And in a few weeks, operations manager Trevor Howard will leave the building – the last of 42 workers to finish up at the long-running business. They are victims of changing technology, of geography, and of rising interest rates.

Newsroom Pro managing editor Jonathan Milne covers business, politics and the economy.