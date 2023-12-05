Unfunded policies and commercially sensitive fiscal risks that weren’t included in the Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update total billions of dollars over the next four years, Finance Minister Nicola Willis said on Monday.

Within a day of being sworn in, Willis warned that the state of the Government’s books was far more dire than had been forecast before the election. At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, she came with a few more details, though the country will have to wait until December 20 to hear the full extent of the allegations.

Fiscal cliffs – where policies that are expected to continue, such as free school lunches, aren’t budgeted for beyond a certain date – and fiscal risks which weren’t publicly quantified because of commercial sensitivity are to blame for the nasty surprise that Willis said she received after becoming the minister.

“In some cases, this practice is extremely disingenuous. This is because it makes the books look better in future years even though it is highly unlikely ministers genuinely intended to stop funding those programmes,” she said.

The man in charge of those decisions, Grant Robertson, rubbished Willis’ claims.

“This is a desperate diversion from a Government that cannot pay for its tax cuts,” he said.

“For the time I’ve been around in politics, governments have used different types of funding. Some funding gets baselined, some becomes short-term time-limited funding, some of it’s for a specific project and then it lapses. All of that is normal practice, there’s nothing unusual here.”

Two of the examples Willis gave of fiscal cliffs were ones she conceded she knew about before the election. The third, on cybersecurity programmes for schools, was clearly disclosed in May’s Budget, Robertson said.

“She appears not to have even read the Budget. It shows how much funding there is each year for a particular project,” he said.

The cybersecurity in schools initiative in Budget 2023.

In her remarks, Willis was careful to specify that Treasury officials and other public servants appeared to have acted professionally, but that Robertson and other Labour ministers had created an overall misleading impression of the state of the government books.

“I’m accusing [the previous government] of upholding the letter of the law but not necessarily its spirit, because I think what they did was they found clever workarounds to make the books look better than they really are,” she said.

Though short-term funding could be legitimate, she said, it shouldn’t be used for policies that were going to be continued.

More information will become available at the Half-Yearly Economic and Fiscal Update and when Willis plans to debut a mini-Budget.

The mini-Budget will involve three elements: the funding implications of the 100-day plan and other priority actions; new practices the Government will adopt regarding fiscal discipline including a Cabinet Expenditure Control Committee and possibly amendments to the Public Finance Act; and what the Government’s fiscal approach will be.

Though widely expected to include the full details of how the Government will pay for more than $10 billion in tax cuts it has promised over the next four years, Willis wouldn’t guarantee the public would receive all of those details in the mini-Budget.

“We’ll have more details on that, but for the full scope and scale of the mini-Budget, you’ll have to wait until the 20th,” she said.

Will the country know exactly how those tax cuts will be paid for after that briefing on December 20?

“The country will have a lot more information.”

Robertson said this showed the Government couldn’t get its tax plan to add up.

“It doesn’t add up, it hasn’t added up since the day it came out. They now have a $740 million per annum hole to fill from not having the foreign buyer tax,” he said.

“I think New Zealanders deserve to know how these [tax cuts] are going to be paid for. We heard some pretty definitive statements today from Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis that they can self-fund these tax cuts. I haven’t seen any evidence yet that that is true. December 20, we’ll see. But if by December 20, they still can’t tell you, I think they’re making it up.”