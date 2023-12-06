Analysis: The draft text of the final agreement at the COP28 climate negotiations in Dubai includes three options on fossil fuels – two calling for reductions in their use and emissions, and one avoiding any reference to them.

This sets the scene for intense fights over fossil fuels when politicians take up on Friday the immense challenge of reaching a unanimous agreement among nations that will cover a vast array of climate issues. So far, their officials have been laying the groundwork during the first week of COP28.

The first option is “an orderly and just phase-out of fossil fuels”. In United Nations-speak, “orderly” suggests that countries that have long relied on fossil fuels for their development and prosperity would phase out their use faster than developing countries.

The second calls for “accelerating efforts towards phasing out unabated fossil fuels and to rapidly reducing their use so as to achieve net zero CO₂ in energy systems by or around mid-century.”

That’s far weaker than it sounds, however. It suggests heavy reliance on capturing carbon from emissions and storing it. The is one of the key arguments the fossil fuel sector uses for staying in business. But it’s severely limited in technology and economic terms.

The third option avoids the issue. The draft literally says: “no text”.

“We’re not talking about turning the tap off overnight,” says German Climate Envoy Jennifer Morgan. “What you’re seeing here is a real battle about what energy system of the future we are going to build together.”

One sign of the intensity of the fight was the “absolutely not” response from Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman when he was asked if he would be happy to see a COP28 agreement on a phase down of fossil fuels.

There are some 2400 delegates from the fossil fuel sector at COP28, a four-fold rise from last year’s record at COP27 in Egypt, according to analysis by Kick Polluters Out, a non-government organisation.

They are only outnumbered by the 3081 people brought by Brazil (which is expected to host COP30), and the UAE, which as COP28 host brought 4409 delegates.

“The sheer number of fossil fuel lobbyists at climate talks that could determine our future is beyond justification,” says Joseph Sikulu of the 350 Pacific Climate Warriors. “This poisoning of the process needs to end, we will not let oil and gas influence the future of the Pacific.”

While the US and the 27 countries of the EU are leading the push for a phase out of fossil fuels, the US is also attracting harsh criticism for being the world’s largest producer of oil and exporter of gas – for which yesterday it won the Fossil of the Day award from the Climate Action Network.

Moreover, its oil and gas producers are investing heavily in more production. They have plans, for example, to double their volume of gas exports.

US climate envoy John Kerry is responding to the criticism. “We have signed up to the phase-out of unabated fossil fuels, we have signed up and we voted for it at the G7,” he says, referring to its decision to reach net zero in energy systems by 2050.

“The increased production is a reflection of Ukraine, the effort to come back from Covid and the reflection of what happened with Russia cutting off all the gas to Europe .”

Deep inadequacy of delivery

Overall, the draft final agreement is 24 pages, offering many options to be negotiated over the second week of COP28 running until December 12.

The heart of it focuses on the Global Stock Take of pledges countries made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the deep inadequacy of their delivery to date, and the urgent need to significantly increase the scale and pace of their climate responses.

A United Nations report shortly before COP28 showed how enormous the task is.

On their current trajectory, emissions are expected to fall only 2 percent below 2019 levels by 2030, far below the 43 percent reduction the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says is needed to have a hope of limiting warming to 1.5C.

Moreover, UN analysis showed that the top 20 fossil fuel-producing nations are planning to produce 110 percent more fossil fuels in 2030 than would be consistent with limiting warming to 1.5C, and 69 per cent more than is consistent with 2C.

Thus, a strong and comprehensive final agreement is vital at COP28. It would significantly encourage and guide nations as they set more ambitious climate goals, which under the Paris Agreement they are due to be updated in 2025.

Moreover, such an agreement would stimulate progress on many more fronts, such as investment in renewables and other clean technologies, much more funding for poorer countries to accelerate their development in climate compatible ways, faster and deeper adaptation to the changing climate, and greater roles for nature-based solutions and for indigenous leadership.

Food equity

However, the latest draft agreement makes no reference to agriculture and food systems, despite the much greater emphasis on them at this COP as crucial contributors to mitigation and adaptation.

A coalition of groups, including WWF, the Food and Land Use Coalition and the Environmental Defense Fund urged the United Nations to ensure agriculture and food become part of the stock take.

“The findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change [the United Nations’ climate science body] and the global stock take technical phase are unequivocal – we will not achieve any of the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement without more ambitious, comprehensive, and equitable climate action on food.”

Nature-based solutions

Likewise, the environment ministers from Germany and Colombia led an open letter calling for greater emphasis on the roles increased biodiversity and ecosystem restoration can play in climate mitigation and adaptation.

The letter emphasised the imperative of tying in agreements from COP15, the United Nations’ biodiversity conference in Montreal last year, with COP28’s climate decisions.

A greater emphasis on nature-based solutions would benefit New Zealand, because according to World Bank analysis, we have the largest stock of “natural capital” per capita in the world.

Rod Oram wishes to thank Newsroom.co.nz readers and subscribers, with whose support he has travelled to COP28 in Dubai. He is offsetting his travel emissions.