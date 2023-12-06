On the first day of the new Parliament thousands gathered across the country protesting the new coalition government’s plans to reduce te reo use in the public service and relook at the Waitangi treaty principles, among other things.
It was a 'National Māori Action Day' led by Te Pāti Māori and iwi and the first protest of its kind just one week into a new government.
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team