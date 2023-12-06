When Federated Mountain Clubs caught wind of a plan to install smoke alarms and heat detectors in backcountry huts, it approached the Department of Conservation with two issues.

The outdoors umbrella group, which represents 99 clubs with more than 22,000 members, was concerned its clubs with huts and lodges on public conservation land hadn’t been consulted.

And, according to Federated Mountain Clubs president Megan Dimozantos, was: “We didn’t think that they legally had to do what they were planning on doing.”

In October, the department said it was legally obliged to install the devices in hundreds of backcountry huts, with six or more bunks, to meet Fire and Emergency regulations. It planned to complete the work over the following nine months.

Dimozantos was a vocal critic at the time, describing it as safety over-reach that defied common sense, with the potential to become a financial bottomless pit for the cash-strapped department.

Last week, Conservation paused the devices’ installation.

Director of operation support Alastair Johnstone, who made the decision after internal and external discussions, says the department is “confirming our approach” to the relevant regulations.

“We want to ensure we are putting our safety efforts into the right activities to best keep visitors safe from risks posed by fire.

“We are currently seeking further advice on the best way to do this, and we expect to work with our stakeholders on the best way forward in the new year.”

Dimozantos says: “I applaud their decision to put a pause on it. I think it’s sensible, and it’s really pleasing for us to see that DoC are taking the community’s feedback into account.”

It’s incontrovertible that fire regulations from 2018, administered by Fire and Emergency NZ, require building owners to have approved fire evacuation schemes.

What’s less clear is why, after its discussions with Fire and Emergency NZ, the department determined it had to install smoke alarms and heat detectors in backcountry huts.

In October, the department’s director of national programmes Claire Spencer told Newsroom that compliance with the regulations requires “installation of fire detection devices”.

The pause suggests this might not be the case.

In the lead-up to last week’s decision, Federated Mountain Clubs asked the department if it had approached the Business Ministry, MBIE, which administers the Building Act, considering Fire and Emergency NZ doesn’t have jurisdiction over the building code.

“It appeared that they hadn’t done that,” Dimozantos says, “and so once they started looking into it further they said, ‘Actually, yeah, we think you might have a point on this’.”

Federated Mountain Clubs expects to be involved in Conservation’s reconsideration of the situation, during which it will, no doubt, give its views on what should happen with standard Forest Service huts, like S70s.

“There will be places that they [smoke alarms and heat detectors] should be – but clearly a six-bunk S70 hut is not a place that they should be,” Dimozantos says.

‘No requirement for smoke alarms’

Christchurch architect Ron Pynenburg has been involved in the legal side of the building code, and Building Act compliance, for more than 20 years.

Pynenburg, a life member of the Hutt Valley Tramping Club, says installing a fire alarm is a building modification, which goes beyond what’s required by fire regulations for evacuation schemes.

After reading Newsroom’s story in October, he also approached the Department of Conservation. He believes there is no requirement under any statute that requires the department to put smoke alarms in huts before an evacuation scheme is approved.

Pynenburg helped put together the the department’s hut manual that became an “acceptable solution” to the building code in 2009. He says fire alarms aren’t required if the hut is built in accordance with the manual.

The Fire Service tried to force DoC to install smoke alarms in backcountry huts about 25 years ago, Pynenburg says.

“They didn’t get there that time. Myself and a few others within the within Department of Conservation fought the good fight and pointed out to the Fire Service why they couldn’t do it.”

MBIE’s manager of building performance and engineering Dave Gittings confirms Conservation backcountry huts have “simplified” building code requirements due to their special character.

Thanks to this exemption, huts built to the “acceptable solution” comply with the code, despite not having fire warning systems.

Requirements for evacuation schemes sit outside of the Building Act and building code compliance, and are administered by Fire and Emergency NZ, Gittings says.

Fire and Emergency didn’t provide comment by publication deadline.

DoC is in the cost-cutting sights of the new Government. Pre-election, the National Party identified the department as an agency that had experienced “very high rates of expenditure growth in recent years”.

However, Newsroom has written about the department’s financial crisis, exacerbated by Covid-19, and its struggle to deal with a huge backlog of deferred maintenance.