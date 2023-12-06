Most of the local boards in Auckland back a proposal by Mayor Wayne Brown to shift to a new funding model for the region’s 21 boards.

Others warn it would have unintended consequences and puts local boards in a ‘Hunger Games’-style struggle for funding.

The mayor’s draft proposal for the long-term plan – the governing document deciding the budget for the next decade – wants to rebalance local board funding, give local board more say on their budgets and give them more council support to make decisions.

But though the majority of boards favoured greater local decision making, a handful warned a rapid rebalance of funds could have unforeseen impacts on their delivery.

Twelve local boards were in favour of a proposal to accelerate a fairer funding model in which funding would be reallocated from more asset-rich areas to those who receive less funding.

It would use a model based on a mix of population indices and deprivation scores, as opposed to the current distribution by number of assets.

Five local boards, however – Devonport-Takapuna, Hibiscus and Bays, Howick, Kaipātiki and Ōrākei – did not support the proposal to accelerate fairer funding to local boards.

There was a clear socio-economic split between those in favour and those against, with the opposing boards representing the higher-funded groups that are more likely to miss out.

Kaipātiki local board’s feedback to the proposal was critical of an approach in which wealthier boards ‘subsidise’ others.

“We are very disappointed that the proposal to redistribute existing local board funding is essentially pitting local boards against each other in a ‘Hunger Games’-style process of scrabbling over an inadequate amount of funding.”

The North Shore-based board suggested local boards implement a targeted rate (or local rate) to pay for new assets and communities.

“This is equivalent to what the established communities within the Kaipātiki Local Board area have done over the past few generations, and is more fair than the proposed equity funding ‘Robin Hood’ approach.”

Kaipātiki Local Board members, with chair John Gillon in the centre. Photo: Auckland Council

Kaipātiki chair John Gillon said a model based on the rate-take for each area would be fairer.

His local board would be one of the hardest hit, with $5.3m of capital expenditure funding lost – roughly a quarter down on current levels.

Gillon was concerned about where that leaves already flagging asset renewals.

“We’re already only funded to 80 percent of what we need for asset renewals,” he said. “If we get that cut, we’ll not be able to replace them when we need to or potentially have to get them demolished … so we are concerned about where that’s going to lead us.”

The new funding plan replaces an earlier strategy thought up by a joint working group between councillors and local board representatives.

That plan would have seen equity achieved over the course of 10 to 15 years.

Gillon said the new plan – brought about by the mayor in an attempt to achieve equitable funding on a tighter timeframe – could put their assets in jeopardy.

“Don’t bring us down in order to bring us up – invest in them properly,” he said. “Council should be fully funding asset renewals. That should be its bread and butter. Instead we’ve got local boards scrambling over one another.”

Howick chair Damian Light said the money for lesser-funded boards should come from central funding rather than other boards.

“We’ve already gone through a series of budget cuts in the last few years,” he said. “And while we’d love to see fair funding for all, we don’t think it should come from other boards.”

Light said massive underfunding for asset renewal is what kept him up at night, and the accelerated changes to the funding model only look to exacerbate that.

“It should come from central funding,” he said. “Local boards are underfunded.”

The proposal would also give local boards more decision-making power, which Light was supportive of.

But he questioned if it was feasible to increase the political power of the local board without giving it more of a runway of funding.

“Boards getting more decision-making power – the problem is at the same time they’ve been cutting our budgets.”

He wants to see equity brought about by greater cost efficiencies within the council group, rather than reallocations on the local board spreadsheet.

However, the proposal would be good news for boards such as Puketāpapa. Board member Jon Turner said it would make a huge difference:

“It’s things like playgrounds that would be able to be renewed that haven’t for a while, or developing parks that are pretty bare bones at the moment,” he said. “Our board will get something but it will be boards like Manurewa in particular that will see a significant difference.”

Different levels of asset provision across district councils in the pre-Super City era have created an uneven playing field in Auckland.

Turner said local board areas where services had been provided more often by the community meant that nowadays they received inequitable funding.

He said the new funding model would make life easier for most boards.

“I think the majority of boards will see an improvement, but there will be some boards who will see some reduction,” he said. “It is tough, but looking at it in a region-wide level, there is a pretty region-wide disparity.”

He pointed to the difference between playground quality on the North Shore and Manurewa.

“The way it’s distributed does mean some places get more of what they need and more.”

Toni van Tonder, Devonport-Takapuna local board chair, said she didn’t want lesser-funded boards missing out.

Rather, she was worried a lack of clear advice from council and the rapid timeframe of these changes would affect the board’s ability to deliver services and keep up with the already underfunded task of asset renewal.

“We accept that we’ve probably got more than our share if you distribute it equally across the city,” she said. “But we don’t think it’s fair to recalibrate the scales by forcing us to rapidly sell down assets so others can buy up.”

If implemented, the changes would come through in July, which Van Tonder said left minimal time for the slow but necessary processes of council advice being given.

“Our biggest issue is we don’t currently have the officer support that we require to look at our assets and see which ones are performing,” she said. “We need expert advice and guidance … at this stage those conversations are not being had.”

She said the proposed reductions would mean her local board lost 19 percent in capital expenditure and eight percent in operating expenditure.

The former is used for asset renewal – a task Van Tonder said was already a struggle.

“What the risk is for us is we will have almost 20 percent less capex and the same level of assets sitting there degrading,” she said. “There’s a reputational risk for council to leave assets sitting there degrading.”