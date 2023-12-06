The Ngaio Marsh Awards Best Novel shortlist was beyond formidable this year. I made the trip to Christchurch last week fully expecting to be cheering one of my fellow finalists – all of whom were robbed when my book, Remember Me, was announced as winner.

The novel owes much to many people. It takes a village. But one woman in particular was on my mind as I stumbled onto the stage, dazed but delighted, to be handed the award by Vanda Symon.

On a rose-gold October day in 2002 my family, along with my parents, took a trip in a glass bubble on the London Eye. As we hung above the glittering ribbon of the Thames, our children – four, six and seven – pressed their grubby little hands and noses to the windows, chattering, asking endless questions. I’m the youngest of seven and there are twenty grandchildren, so my parents were pretty good at this stuff. Both were in their mid-seventies, had suffered more than their share of tragedy but never lost their vibrancy. Nowadays he was chaplain of Lincoln’s Inn, she a classicist and teacher whose pupils had included ordinands in Uganda, imprisoned young offenders in Birmingham, bewildered immigrants, teenage mothers. In retirement she led archaeological tours to Israel, Turkey and Greece.

That ride on the London Eye was overhung with sadness, because it was to be our last hour together for a long time. As soon as we stepped out of our bubble, it was time to say goodbye. A shipping container with our lives packed into it was already on the high seas, heading for Aotearoa. By this time tomorrow we’d have taken off from Heathrow. I still see them, Mum and Dad, side by side, something stoic in the straightness of their backs as we parted company. “Have a good life,” Mum said.

The next time our family all visited London together was late in 2006. I remember I was wearing a dove-grey fleece – funny, the random details that stick in your mind – and the children took it in turns to ring the bell of my parents’ tall house in Balham. Dad flung the door open – Hi! You made it! – and we rushed in as a pack, all noise and joy.

Mum was standing at the bottom of the stairs. Just standing.

“Hello,” she said, polite but suspicious, as though we’d come to steal her husband. “Can I help you?”

And there it was. Perhaps I already knew, on some level, but I didn’t want to know.

“Mum.” I was chuckling as I hugged her, trying to cover the awfulness. “It’s Charity.”

A blink, and she was herself.

“Charity, sorry! The light was behind you, I couldn’t see your face, you don’t normally wear that colour…”

And then it was tea and Battenberg cake, Mum smiley and fun, enchanting the children with a party trick – throwing a grape high and catching it in her mouth, a feat which they tried to copy – Dad fetching board games from the cellar. Anything, anything to make what had just happened go away. But the moment wasn’t forgotten. Fourteen years later it crept into the opening pages of Remember Me, the story of a parent hiding dementia and other secrets, a daughter who’s come home from across the world.

Eventually there was a diagnosis: Alzheimer’s disease. Some people with dementia slip into a confused but almost beatific state. Not Beryl Norman. Oh, hell no. She was not going gently into any bloody good night, thank you very much. As the years passed and that wicked disease spread its darkness, she burned and raved and raged, raged against the dying of the light, often violently. I won’t dwell on the details. Let’s just say that for a woman once so witty, loving, toweringly clever – as a teenager she learned ancient Greek in just a few months, successfully enough to land a Cambridge scholarship – she did a superb Mrs Rochester imitation. Dad covered for her valiantly for years, but in the end it became impossible. In 2013 my eldest brother and I took her to a dementia unit, looking tiny and frightened, swamped by her black overcoat. I carried her suitcase, telling her it wasn’t forever. I betrayed her. She never came home again.

I last saw her in 2015. We were in her room at the care home, me belting out My Grandfather’s Clock – a song she used to sing to her children, not the other way around. Now she could only stare solemnly into my face, concentrating. As I came to the end she gathered herself, leaned closer, and with determined effort joined in the last three words: Old … Man … Died!

I was delighted. So was she, I think. Small triumphs. “I love you,” she said.

The following June, as the UK prepared to go to the polls for that disastrous Brexit vote, she developed yet another bout of pneumonia. The decision was made not to treat it this time, and I took the first possible flight home. I was changing planes in Hong Kong, clutching my boarding pass as passengers queued at the gate – We invite Rows forty to fifty-nine to board now – when my phone rang. My sister. 1am in London. I knew why she was calling. The cabin crew gave me a tissue and a cup of tea.

Two days later I stood alone in Mum’s bedroom in that tall Balham house, steeling myself to begin the task of clearing away her life. As I looked around, it dawned on me that the room was a kind of museum of the real Beryl Norman, as though time had stopped long ago, years before she physically left the building. There were her beloved lithographs of desert landscapes, the hairbrush she forgot how to use, pictures drawn by grandchildren who were now adults, clothes abandoned in her wardrobe – once-favourite outfits she later angrily refused to wear, that she’d tear to shreds if we tried to insist. Papers were piled on her desk and printer: letters, maps, periodicals from the days when she still read them, some annotated with notes in her familiar handwriting. Dusty stacks of books, Homer and Josephus. Photos from her final Israel tour, which I’d joined. On her bedside table, a book by the neurologist Oliver Sacks which – I’m pretty sure – had lain in that exact spot for ten years. The room was a Mary Celeste, adrift and deserted with everything in place.

Opening a drawer, I came upon a stash of appointment dairies bound together with a brittle rubber band. On the last page of one – 2005, I think – she’d written notes to herself. I was a teacher. I was born in Bradford. I play the violin. She’d listed the names of her seven children and husband, her sister and parents; and Yani, the little Jewish girl who arrived alone on the Kindertransport to be fostered by her family through the war. Beside Yani’s name, in heavy capitals, underlined: DON’T FORGET!

She must have sensed that she was inexorably being erased; that was why she wrote this desperate aide-mémoire. Meanwhile my siblings and I were blithely asking one another, D’you think Mum’s getting a bit forgetful? Nah, she’s okay, she just doesn’t listen properly. We were so careless, so lacking the almost uncanny insight and empathy she’d lavished on us all our lives. We didn’t see that she was clinging for dear life as her remarkable mind slipped and melted. Imagine the terror. Imagine the loneliness. Imagine the courage.

Years later, working on a plot for a mystery novel in which a powerful woman walks into the rugged wilderness of the Ruahine Range and is never seen again – a story about being lost physically, spiritually, mentally – I remembered those diaries, the archive that was Mum’s bedroom. I wondered what I would have done if I’d found hints of something much more sinister. She had an inner life of course, so do we all. But what if she’d confessed to blackmailing the curate, or poisoning the communion wine, or being a Mossad agent all her adult life? What if I discovered that she wasn’t who I thought, at all?

Enter Remember Me: Dr Felix Kirkland, his daughter Emily, and a community that never stopped looking for those who were lost.

Thanks, Mum.

Remember Me by Charity Norman (Allen & Unwin, $37), winner of the 2023 Ngaio Marsh award for best novel, is available in bookstores nationwide.