Opinion: The Speaker of the NZ House of Representatives is an important role, and one to which Hon Gerry Brownlee I believe is ideally suited.

The Speaker of the House I first served under was Sir Robin Gray. He was nominated by the whips on both sides of the House as a sign of cross-party support.

Newsroom columnist Lianne Dalziel served 32 years in politics, as Christchurch East MP, Minister of Immigration, ACC and Commerce, and then as Mayor of Christchurch.