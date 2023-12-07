Auckland’s councillors have supported Mayor Wayne Brown’s proposal for a 10-year budget to go through to public consultation, despite significant backlash to leasing out port land and putting airport shares into a trust.

Brown’s wide-reaching proposal will receive feedback from Aucklanders from February to March next year to see where they stand on reducing debt-to-revenue limits, reallocating local board funding and creation of a $3 to $4 billion regional wealth fund.

This fund would be fed from a 35-year lease on port land created from leasing the Auckland port and from the remainder of the council’s shares in Auckland airport.

The long-term plan sets the political direction for the Auckland Council for the next decade.

Brown insisted on the planning process being more politically-led than in the past, with a marathon series of workshops through the year that saw councillors contribute to what they wanted to see in the document.

Yesterday was the latest in more than 40 meetings, many of them private workshops, over the past four months.

While a number of councillors voiced delight at seeing their own ideas reflected in the proposal, the future of the port and airport shares sparked conflict around the governing body table.

Brown’s fund hopes to mitigate rates rises and climate risks for Aucklanders by mandating that fund managers achieve a return of at least 7.5 percent, ensuring a long-term revenue stream for the region.

But mandating fund managers with a minimum return accordingly means giving them a certain amount of control – and it’s the idea that non-elected actors would have control over the airport shares that made a number of councillors bristle.

Waitematā and Gulf councillor Mike Lee said Brown’s proposal was “in essence not fixing Auckland, but asset-stripping”.

He said Brown had not campaigned on asset sales, but now was ready to use them as an option in the face of the council’s financial crisis.

Rather than a vote on whether port land should be leased or airport shares put into trust, the Thursday meeting was to determine whether those questions should be put to Aucklanders for feedback.

Eight councillors opposed putting out to consultation the option of using the shares and port lease for the so-called Future Fund.

But some councillors were upset they weren’t given the opportunity to oppose each step of the consultation proposal.

“They’re going to go ahead and sell them, that’s the way it works in here. Let’s be honest about it, it’s a charade,” Lee called out near the end of the near ten-hour meeting.

Others who voiced concern around public assets being used to fuel the fund included Maungakiekie-Tāmaki’s Josephine Bartley, who said there were “too many risks, too many assumptions and too many estimates” in the option.

“Should these assets go into this fund, we don’t know the future financial benefits that will be realised,” she said. “Even though we’ve had 49 workshops, 7 kgs of papers, and the Mayor has met with someone in Australia – cool.”

She said the option should not go out to consultation as it would give an unelected fund manager control over the future of the airport shares.

Nevertheless, the motions were carried and the questions councillors have pored over for weeks will be put to the public in around two months.

That public feedback will be considered by councillors in April, before a final form of the Long-Term Plan is decided in May and then formally adopted in June to come into effect in July.

While the Future Fund was a source of consternation among councillors, most elements of the overall proposal were met positively.

Brown said he thought the mix he’d put together was the right combination to keep rates down and deliver what Aucklanders actually wanted.

He was keen to get on with it and bring Aucklanders into the conversation.

“We might not all agree with everything in my proposal, but I don’t want to se our communities chopped out of having a say,” he said. “It’s about what they want…. not what 20 people around a table want.”

While the proposal sets out overall average rates increases for residential ratepayers of 7.5 percent, 3.5 percent, and 8 percent respectively in the first three years, the consultation will ask Aucklanders’ opinion on two other options:

Pay more, get more – with average rates increases for residential ratepayers of up to 14 percent in year one, 10 percent in years two and three, and 5 percent each year after.

Pay less, get less – with average rates increases for residential ratepayers of around 5.5 percent in the first year, 3.5 percent in years two and three; and no more than 1 percent above CPI inflation in the years after.

The council will now spend $684,500 to establish what Aucklanders think.