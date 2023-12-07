Analysis: With the phase-out of fossil fuels on the negotiating table at the COP28 climate negotiations, could producing nations be persuaded to sign up?

After all the stakes are stratospheric, and the science crystal clear. Humanity must sharply cut fossil fuels emissions to forestall catastrophic climate change.

The rewards are equally high. Agreement to phase out fossil fuels would send powerful economic and political signals that would greatly accelerate the transition to clean energy.

At first glance, such an historic agreement here in Dubai, which would make this the most consequential COP in decades of UN climate negotiations, seems extremely unlikely. Petro-states from Saudi Arabia on down have long voiced fierce opposition to a phase out, and continue to do so here.

But as much as they still believe they wield massive power, the economics and politics of fossil fuels are turning against them at an accelerating pace. They can’t, Canute-like, deny much longer these relentless forces.

The International Energy Agency’s global roadmap to net zero emissions from energy by 2050 predicts a 75 percent fall in fossil fuel use by then.

“The game-changer has been the policy support for the shift to electrification quite substantially reducing oil demand from the transportation sector, which has been the key driver of global oil demand growth,” says Apostolos Petropoulos, an energy modeller for the agency.

Transportation is responsible for some 60 percent of world oil demand, with the United States alone accounting for around 10 percent, the Energy Agency says. It expects EVs will cut some 5 million barrels per day of world oil demand by 2030. By comparison, output by the US, the world’s largest producer, is currently 13 m barrels a day.

Given such trends, petro-states face devastating reductions in their revenues from oil and gas over coming decades as the transition to clean energy accelerates, according to recent analysis by Carbon Tracker, an authoritative UK research organisation.

Using International Energy Agency demand and price modelling, the report concluded that 28 of the 40 petrostates would lose more than half their expected revenue under a moderate-paced transition, in line with governments’ current climate pledges. “US$8 trillion worth of expected revenue would be wiped out between now and 2040, with different petro-states affected in significantly different ways.”

This in turn would drastically shrink petro-states’ government budgets, which rely heavily on oil and gas revenues, as shown in this Carbon Tracker graphic.

Impact of fall in fossil fuel use on petrostates

The politics are shifting rapidly too, particularly here at COP28. Even though the US is the world’s largest producer of oil and gas, it is leading, alongside the European Union, the push for a phase-out of them over some unspecified long term.

“If you’re going to reduce the emissions and you’re actually going to hit the target of net zero by 2050, you have to do some phasing out. There’s no other way to get to that target,” US climate envoy John Kerry said at a COP28 news conference Wednesday. “You’ve got to have largely a phase-out of fossil fuels in our energy system.”

More than 100 countries are expressing support for such an agreement at COP28. Denmark and France, two key members of the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance established at COP26 in Glasgow two years ago, are among the most active campaigners, according to an energy researcher who is closely tracking negotiations here at COP28.

Since the United Nations climate change framework requires all decisions to be unanimous, it will take herculean efforts to get every country to sign up to a fossil fuel phase-out by the scheduled end of COP28 on December 12, or soon after if negotiations continue.

Keeping the propositions broad and devoid of any timeframe will be crucial. As will applying it to all fossil fuels, rather than picking off coal alone as a partial and easy compromise.

Ramming home the message that this is the absolutely critical year to commit to a phase-out is also vital. Agreement would send a very powerful signal to every country as they produced their next round of climate pledges and plans under the Paris Agreement, which are due in 2025.

Some countries choose to make 10-year commitments rather than five, which means a fossil fuel phase-out now would have a major influence on their plans and delivery out to around 2040 and beyond.

Quite simply, postponing a decision on a fossil fuel phase-out until even next year would seriously blunt that long-term impact.

The concept of a phase-out is so challenging, it will take a lot of persuasion to get the holdouts on board. One way is to offer financial and technical help to countries to model a just transition to clean energy, as the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance announced earlier this week for Colombia and Kenya, its two newest members.

Realpolitik might persuade major fossil fuel users and producers to sign up. China, for example, might do so because no timeframe is specified and it’s already a leader in many clean energy technologies. Russia is far more problematic but might see an opportunity to sign up but then be one of the last major producers as others slowly phase out over time.

And then, of course, there is Saudi Arabia, the second largest oil producer after the US. It is highly dependent on fossil fuel revenues to maintain its current lifestyle and power and to funds its highly ambitious economic development plans over the coming decades.

Perhaps it would take the biggest, most controversial, idea of all to get them to agree: that they, and other petro-states, would be paid to phase down their production slowly over some decades.

Coal is already offering the first precedents. In 2021, South Africa was the first country to sign up to a Just Energy Transition Plan – in its case, a $8.5 billion package to phase out its coal-fired power plants. Indonesia was next in 2022 with a US$20b deal funded by US; and some others are getting off the ground.

Where, though, would the massively greater sums of money come from to phase out oil and gas production? Shifting the US$7 trillion a year nations spend on oil subsidies into oil and gas phase-outs would be a start.

Even more radical would be a form of quantitative easing. Not as used to date to support banks and other parties in financial systems when they’ve been in crisis. But to incentivise fossil fuel producers to scale back. After all, we’re in an even more perilous climate crisis.

Then hopefully, once fossil fuel producers see technology, markets and politics turning against them, they would shift cash flows from their production into new clean energy investments rather than in pursuit of even more fossil fuel production.

As Carbon Tracker, working with the Global Registry of Fossil Fuels, reported recently there are nine times more proven reserves than can be burnt if the goal of keeping temperature rises to an average of 1.5 degrees is to be met. “As the energy transition advances, a large part of these reserves will become worthless.”

Turning any of those fossil fuel “buy-out” ideas into concrete proposals and mechanisms will take a massive amount of work and politics over the years ahead.

All this COP needs to do is to agree in principle to pursue those as the quid pro quo for agreeing to a phase-out of fossil fuels over a long, or perhaps even unspecified, timeframe

Which oil and gas producer is best-placed to persuade fellow petro-states to sign up to the phase out needed to give them and the rest of humanity half a chance to forestalling the climate crisis?

It’s the United Arab Emirates, as host of COP28, and Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, chief executive of its national oil and gas company, who is president of COP28.

As he declared this week, the “phase-down and the phase-out of fossil fuels… is essential. It needs to be orderly, fair, just and responsible.”

Urged to clarify what words he would like to see in COP28’s final text, he said “I have no red lines”, adding that it was for nations to decide in their negotiations on the final agreement. He urged negotiators to come up with compromise proposals that could deliver the “most ambitious outcome.”

Meanwhile at COP28 yesterday, delegates from the governments of the world rushed to complete the raft of proposals they will hand over to their political masters to negotiate – including the ones on fossil fuel phase- out – in the second week of COP beginning on Friday.

Technically, today is designated COP28’s “rest day.” But that simply means there are no formal meetings. In reality, it will be a long, long day packed with informal meetings, lobbying, arm-twisting and every other tool of the diplomatic trade.

Rod Oram wishes to thank Newsroom.co.nz readers and subscribers, with whose support he has travelled to COP28 in Dubai. He is offsetting his travel emissions.