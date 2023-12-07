A council-owned port company has pleaded guilty to a charge brought after the death of one of its workers last year.

Don Grant, 71, a stevedore for Lyttelton Port Company, was buried under coal on the deck of the Liberian-registered bulk carrier ETG Aquarius on Anzac Day.

David Williams is Newsroom's environment editor, South Island correspondent and investigative writer.