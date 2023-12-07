Opinion: People don’t choose to get diabetes, yet there is a perception that they do, that their condition is a ‘lifestyle disease’, that it’s all their own fault, purely a consequence of eating an unhealthy diet , of not getting enough exercise.

Diabetes stigma is alive, and unfortunately, kicking where it hurts. The ‘it’s their own fault’ narrative is especially rife in the media, perhaps an unintended consequence of health campaigns.

If only it were so simple. Diabetes is the result of a complex interplay between the environment, genetics, health behaviours and social inequities. Yes, diet and exercise help the management of diabetes and can help to prevent type 2 diabetes, but blaming or judging someone with diabetes is only going to make them too ashamed to manage their condition properly. It also affects their mental health.

I was recently part of an expert panel (with 50 other clinicians, researchers as well as people with lived experience of diabetes from around the world) and we reviewed the evidence regarding diabetes stigma. We found that it is largely driven by blame, perceptions that people living with diabetes are a ‘burden’ to society, as well as fear and disgust.

Diabetes affects 1 in 10 people worldwide and this number is increasing. Our research finds 80 percent of those living with diabetes worldwide experience stigma, more than 30 percent experience discrimination, and that stigma affects all types of diabetes.

Diabetes costs NZ$2.1 billion a year. There are more than 250,0000 New Zealanders with diabetes and an estimated 20 percent of adults who live with pre-diabetes, which puts them at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes. In New Zealand, Māori and Pasifika have a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes – largely because of genetic and biological differences and health inequities. Despite having a more pressing need to access early treatment and care, we know that Māori and Pasifika communities often experience worse access to care.

If we want to reduce rates of diabetes and improve the lives of people living with it, we need to move away from blaming and shaming, and to supporting and caring about the children and adults living with it – many of whom are our colleagues, whānau and friends.

Diabetes is an incredibly challenging and life-threatening health condition. Stigma only makes living with it worse, increases the risk for depression and anxiety, making it even harder to manage. Blaming and shaming someone for having diabetes will make them reluctant to do what they need to do to look after themselves in public – taking insulin for instance, checking blood sugar levels, or eating when they need to, which could be in a meeting, during class or outside lunchtime. It’s difficult to manage what you’d like to be kept secret.

Doctors and healthcare professionals may, with the best of intentions, inadvertently reinforce this sense of shame or failure – by focusing exclusively on their blood glucose control or what they haven’t done ‘right’. This can discourage people with diabetes from engaging with their healthcare team or even showing up for life-saving routine appointments. It will also put people off taking part in screening or from accessing early treatment that could delay or prevent diabetes and its serious complications.

Diabetes stigma can also lead to diabetes discrimination, where people face unfair treatment in their workplace, in the educational sector, in their communities, or in healthcare services. There is also evidence that the narrative that diabetes is self-imposed and that therefore people living with diabetes are less deserving than people living with other health conditions, can have far reaching consequences that can affect support for diabetes care, treatments, and research.

We need to change the way we think and talk about diabetes. We need to acknowledge diabetes has many types, and type 2 diabetes comes down to a complex mixture of genetics, environmental factors and health behaviours.

We need to be less judgmental, in the way we talk to and perceive people living with diabetes. And by all means, please add your name to the growing number of people and organisations in more than 100 countries that are drawing attention to diabetes stigma and taking a pledge to end it.