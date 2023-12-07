An energy company's application to produce gas from an offshore field could be approved despite the ban on offshore fossil fuel extraction, Energy Minister Simeon Brown told Newsroom.

In 1993, Todd Energy first applied for an exploration permit for the Karewa block – a 16,200 hectare area 45km west of Raglan. In 2003, it announced it had found 150 billion cubic feet of gas, but has since sat on the application.