Opinion: New Zealand’s towns and cities have long been calling for a better deal from their government. However, governments have regularly been unimpressed with councils as deal partners. The country’s poor infrastructure funding and delivery track record is at the heart of much of this, affecting climate resilience, housing, transport, water, and other urban issues.

A “city and regional deals policy” is the new way the new Government plans to solve this with “infrastructure” one of the most repeated words in the coalition agreements. A city deal is an agreement to solve urban problems by funding and delivering city priorities in partnership with the government. They began in the United Kingdom in 2012 and in Australia in 2016.