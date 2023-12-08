Liv McGoverne has just returned from an enjoyable season playing rugby in England, but playing there in a Black Ferns jersey, on the sport’s biggest stage, remains the ultimate goal.

McGoverne, 26, played the 2022-23 campaign for Exeter Chiefs in the Premier 15s competition. Coached by former England half-back Susie Appleby, she was the top points scorer across all teams as her side made the final, going down 34-19 to Gloucester-Hartpury in front of 9,668 fans.

“At Sandy Park [Exeter’s home ground], we used to get crowds of 5,000 people just for normal round-robin matches. All the crowd know you by name and are really invested. You feel like you’re playing for the fans as well which is really cool,” says McGoverne.

“I also got the chance to play at Twickenham against Harlequins. That was a really cool experience,” she says.

McGoverne was one of 30 players named in new coach Whitney Hansen’s Matatū squad for their Super Rugby Aupiki title defence. She was a strong performer for the side in the competition’s inaugural season in 2022, before departing overseas.

“I had plans to travel and I knew I wanted to play rugby overseas. I didn’t really know where I was going to go or where I was going to end up. Then, I spoke to [former Manawatu and Wellington player] Lizzie Goulden who had been playing in England for a few years. She asked me what my plans were and we talked about me playing in the UK,” says McGoverne.

“It all just went from there. I was in contact with Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester-Hartpury and they were both quite keen to have me. I visited both clubs and I really liked the place at Exeter and the team was really cool and I think they needed me a bit more so I decided to go with them in the end, which was awesome. I couldn’t imagine being with any other team,” she says.

It was a hard decision for McGoverne to leave. Her goal was to make the Black Ferns but she hadn’t quite realised it.

“I’d been so close for so many years. I just wanted to try something new and refresh my love for rugby really. I was almost sick of just being close and then being told, just keep doing what you’re doing and you’ll make it. I didn’t want to keep being told that so I decided to do something different and have a whole new experience and travel. I absolutely loved it,” she says.

A second five-eighths for Canterbury and Matatū, McGoverne got the opportunity to step inside one place and establish herself as Exeter’s first choice first-five.

“When I was talking to Susie, she was saying that they needed a 10 and she had seen my highlight clips and saw me being able to play there. I’d played there a bit before, although I’d hardly played there since school. To be fair, when I’d been playing 12 here in New Zealand, it was very similar to playing first receiver. I knew I’d be comfortable and I could kick, but I just hadn’t experienced that much [at 10],” says McGoverne.

“Over there it was quite a challenge as their style of play is very different to ours. Over there they want the 10 to be on their feet a lot and running the game and distributing and a lot of kicking as well. It’s quite structured over there which took quite a bit of adjusting to. Looking back now, it was so good for me and I feel like I’ve got a whole new set of skills in how I see the game, using both the New Zealand style and the English style,” she says.

McGoverne switched positions from second to first-five at Exeter. Photo: Getty Images

Despite her successful transition for Exeter, McGoverne isn’t sure yet which jersey she’ll be wearing for Matatū in 2024.

“I think that’s still to be decided. Obviously the team had a real good campaign last season so I guess I’ll try and fight my way in for a spot, so I’m not too sure where I’ll play yet. I like to think I’m quite versatile so hopefully I can fit in somewhere. I’ll just have to perform well and try and get picked.”

Born and raised in Christchurch, McGoverne went to Villa Maria College, where her rugby career started.

“I’ve always loved it [rugby] since I was four or five. I used to love watching it on TV, Dan Carter or Carlos Spencer and I used to try and be like those guys, playing by myself in the backyard. I didn’t actually play until I could play in the women’s competition when I was 13, because I was too embarrassed to play with the boys when I was younger, so I played other sports,“ she says.

“Villa Maria had a team in Year Nine, my first year, but they didn’t after that. So I played for Christchurch Girls High School for a couple of years and then I played for Forward Foundation which is a foundation Maddy Surie set up, where, if your school doesn’t have a team, then you play for the Forward Foundation and it’s a mixture of different schools.”

McGoverne studied a sports coaching degree at the University of Canterbury, before graduating in 2019. The university is where she plays her club rugby. She’s studying a quantity surveying diploma at the moment, via distance learning at Open Polytechnic. But for now, rugby is the main focus. With Super Rugby Aupiki increasing from a maximum of four games (each side playing each other once plus a final), to a maximum of seven (each side playing each other twice plus a final), there is more opportunity to play top-level competitive matches in New Zealand.

“That was a big part of me wanting to come back, having a longer competition. When you’ve only got four games, you’re just building into the season, and it’s over. You work so hard to build-up and it’s an anti-climax, so having seven games is a good step forward, giving the girls exposure to those meaningful games, can only bode well for everyone in New Zealand rugby,” she says.

“The goal at the moment is to play well for Matatū, put my best foot forward and win the competition again. Further than that would be to get a cap for the Black Ferns and long-term go to the 2025 Rugby World Cup. That would be amazing,” she says.

“From the girls I’ve talked to in the Black Ferns, it sounds like a really good set-up and environment there at the moment. They’ve got come good coaches in, which is cool, and at Matatū we’ve got Whitney running the whole thing. She’s amazing, I couldn’t speak highly enough of her and just everyone involved with Matatū. It’s becoming more professional, which is really good for everyone.”