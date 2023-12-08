Comment: Rather like the language of love and marriage, the idiom of government has changed.
Christopher Luxon talked through the election campaign about "promises". But as the morning after the election dawned, it became apparent the results would force him to negotiate with both Act and NZ First.
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team