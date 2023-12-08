The first regular sitting day of the new Parliament took place on Thursday and the country got a peek at what Question Time will look like over the next three years.

The sitting started with a rare moment of cross-party unity, when the Government adopted Labour MP Phil Twyford’s amendments to its motion on the war in Gaza.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters moved a motion urging all parties involved in the conflict to “take urgent steps” towards a ceasefire. Though Labour’s official position, shared by associate foreign affairs spokesperson Damien O’Connor, was voted down, Twyford’s amendments were accepted.

Those amendments recognised that a “free and independent Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution” was necessary to end the conflict.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the collaborative approach to fall apart. After the debate, Opposition Leader Chris Hipkins called foul, saying the Government had suggested in communications to other parties that the motion on a ceasefire would come next week rather than this week. This meant his question to the Prime Minister, on why the Government wouldn’t call for a ceasefire, fell flat a bit.

Still, MPs were in high spirits as Parliament’s ritual, rhetorical combat resumed after a three-month break. Labour had the better time of the first day back to school, though that’s probably because it’s a bit easier to slip into Opposition mode than to adopt the mindset of government.

Though Hipkins’ questions were largely superfluous, finance spokesperson Grant Robertson clearly relished the opportunity to needle Finance Minister Nicola Willis about the many unknown details of the Government’s tax package. Willis was unable to say how the tax cuts would be paid for, or even to promise the public would learn the details in a “mini-Budget” on December 20.

Ayesha Verrall also pushed hard on Health Minister Shane Reti over the Government’s plan to repeal Smokefree reforms. Because Reti has delegated control over those issues to NZ First’s Casey Costello, Verrall had to get a bit creative in framing questions so that they were still about an issue he held responsibility for. It’s unclear how long that creative framing will work, or whether she will at some stage have to turn to the small-fry Costello to keep prosecuting her case.

On the other side of the House, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon gave mostly short, straightforward answers to the questions he was asked. He didn’t take the opportunity to give back as good as he got, leaving the brawling to his ministers.

National deployed the tried-and-true question, “What reports has [the Finance Minister] seen on the New Zealand economy?”. This led to an early complaint from Hipkins and an early warning from Speaker Gerry Brownlee, that the Government can’t use its questions to attack the Opposition.

That seemed to leave the Government a bit disarmed. For two parties that have spent six years in Opposition (and one that has been out of Parliament altogether for half of that time), it will take time to adapt to a less-combative questioning style. Just a couple of weeks into the term, there’s also not that much to talk about beyond the policies from the previous government that are being scrapped.

As the new Government starts to actually implement its agenda, these growing pains will ease.

Hopefully, Brownlee’s own growing pains will also be cured. He stumbled over at least three names of MPs on Thursday, forgetting two of them entirely. Only one was a new member. After Question Time, he apologised to the pair and said he’d do better next time.

The minor Opposition parties did well with their extra questions, compared with last term.

Te Pāti Māori pushed Luxon in English and te reo over a range of Government policies, with each MP taking a turn to ask a question. It’s a more collaborative form of questioning, though not necessarily more effective.

The Greens needed help at times with Parliamentary procedure in James Shaw’s absence. It’s something they’ll need to brush up on if Shaw decides to leave during the term, though they could get some help from MP Teanau Tuiono who was made assistant speaker on Thursday. This is the first time a Green MP has held the role.

Photo: Marc Daalder

With their first question of the day, the party attacked the Government’s plan to repeal the ban on offshore oil and gas. Luxon’s answers here were particularly short – he clearly didn’t want to get drawn on the issue.

The Greens’ second question, from Golriz Ghahraman, sought to move the ceasefire forward. It was also the first series of questions Peters received from an Opposition MP, and he handled it without the dramatics he’s often known for.

In fact, Peters was in good form on Thursday. He was serious, thoughtful and largely on-message (barring a digression to the Moriori during the Gaza debate), and didn’t say anything that would cause serious problems for the Government. That will be a welcome reprieve for Luxon, who looked deeply uncomfortable sitting beside Peters the day before when he railed that journalists were “fifth columnists”.

Parliament resumes sitting on Tuesday, when the Government will begin the mammoth effort of repealing a range of Labour-era laws before Christmas.