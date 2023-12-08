Opinion: Courts are halls of justice, but they are also well-financed institutional purchasers of goods and services, outsourcing much of their work to private consultants and contractors, including lawyers, advocates, psychologists, social workers, and drug counsellors who earn their living from court contracts.

Though there is nothing inherently wrong with courts privatising some services, the size and volume of these contracts create perverse financial incentives and conflicts of interest.

One of the largest and most lucrative industries to have developed around justice systems is the “troubled-teen industry”, which Paris Hilton has spoken out about as a survivor of abuse in residential treatment.

A bevy of private providers of therapies, educational programmes, and camps have sprung up internationally to meet the insatiable demand of justice systems desperate to “fix” troubled kids. Some service providers are evidence-based and can be godsends for those they treat. Others are following the money, dangerous, fraudulent, and even abusive, but rarely subject to meaningful screening, regulation, or scrutiny.

In Aotearoa New Zealand, the Family Court is a massive consumer of these services, particularly in private custody proceedings. The Care of Children Act authorises the Family Court to contract with private consultant psychologists and psychiatrists to write custody evaluations, private lawyers to serve as children’s counsel, and private therapists to provide court-funded counselling for parents and children subject to parenting orders.

This may seem like a good use of taxpayer dollars, providing courts with neutral, outside assistance to help families in conflict and make court orders more workable. The problem is many of these contractors aren’t neutral. They are for-profit providers with strongly held ideologies and agendas, who derive a financial benefit from their contractual relationships with the court, and this can conflict with the interests of the families they are hired to help.

When courts pay private contractors by the hour for their consultant services, they create an unintentional incentive for them to complicate and prolong proceedings. Because they are not salaried Ministry of Justice employees, it is in these private contractors’ financial interest to write more and longer reports, make more court appearances, and turn simple six-month proceedings into 10-year gauntlets.

For example, court counsellors claim they can cure “parental alienation”, which I’ve described in a previous column, using techniques known as “threat therapy” even though the World Health Organisation issued a statement in 2019 insisting there were no evidence-based treatments for this diagnosis, that it existed only in the judicial system —it was not a “health care term”. Lawyers for the child recommend courts appoint these health professionals, whose involvement increases the participation and therefore invoices of those lawyers.

I recently completed a study of the Family Court’s use of “social science literature” in its decision-making. One of several alarming findings was that Family Court personnel repeatedly cited three specific authors, out of probably tens of thousands of legitimate researchers who publish research relevant to court decision-making. None of these three favoured authors were social scientists. Two were professional American expert witnesses, self-employed in private for-profit consultancies – “experts for rent” whose work has been discredited in the United States.

None of the “literature” cited in Family Court cases was from peer-reviewed science journals. Their sources of “social science” included seminar and training materials, books published in popular presses, and internet materials. Some sources could be characterised as marketing materials for the court-contracted programmes that the authors operate. Zoe Rathus at Griffith Law School had similar findings in Australia a few years ago, noting that family courts there were relying on conference materials and newsletters though characterising them as “social science”.

In June 2022, the New Zealand Law Society sponsored an advanced training for lawyers for the child. One presentation was given by two private psychologists about their “treatment” for court-involved children. It is aimed in part at getting kids to stop disclosing child abuse during court proceedings. The presenters argued that their “specialist process” had to be provided only by psychologists “specifically trained” to do so. This is the pseudo-therapy that the WHO disavowed.

The rules of engagement for this “therapy” include that the court-appointed therapist can require children and parents to discontinue existing therapeutic relationships that they have with other providers – that only they can treat court-involved kids. These training materials are the functional equivalent of a promotional presentation delivered directly to the people who could best monetise the product placement – the lawyers for the child whose recommendations will carry the most weight with the court, which can authorise payment for such “therapies”.

Similar programmes internationally have triggered the creation of survivors’ groups of young adults who were subjected to these experimental treatments as children. These adult survivors of untested Family Court “therapies” have petitioned for law changes and filed class-action lawsuits. The testimony of the survivors is heart wrenching.

In a report earlier this year, parts of which focused specifically on Aotearoa New Zealand, the UN Special Rapporteur for Violence Against Women and girls noted: “Parental alienation is undoubtedly a lucrative endeavour that allows experts to provide their services in family proceedings for a fee. Training programmes and conferences, which have proliferated on a global scale over the last two decades, provide yet another stream of income.”

The private, confidential nature of Family Court proceedings makes it almost impossible for professional bodies to regulate the conflicts of interest that arise out of these mutually beneficial arrangements between psychologists, lawyers, and therapists who collectively profit from the proliferation of unregulated court-funded “treatments” because the reports that that they generate are sealed. Even the parents and children who are subject to these untested “therapies” are legally prohibited from disclosing them.

Family Court should not be a taxpayer-funded boondoggle. Children should not spend unnecessary years being subjected to evaluations, interviews, and coercive pseudo-therapies while their care arrangements remain in limbo.

We are all paying the price for the monetisation of junk science in our Family Court, partly as the taxpayers who foot the bill for these court-appointed contractors, but mostly as the friends, family, neighbours, and whānau of the children who are subjected to untested, punitive treatments that exist because there is an institution willing to pay for them. Parliament should immediately act to prohibit these coercive, harmful, and pseudo-scientific therapies in Aotearoa New Zealand.