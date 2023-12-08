FICTION

1 The Girl from London by Olivia Spooner (Hachette, $37.99)

An ideal Xmas present for the commercial fiction reader who would relish a wartime story of a shipboard romance.

2 The Axeman’s Carnival by Catherine Chidgey (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $35)

An ideal Xmas present for the literary fiction reader who would accept a story of New Zealand gothic as narrated by a magpie.

3 Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $38)

An ideal Xmas present for anyone wanting a wildly improbable thriller set in an imagined South Island apocalyptic landscape.

4 The Penguin New Zealand Anthology (Penguin Random House, $45)

This bestselling hardback anthology of 50 short stories published over the past 50 years – an ideal Xmas present for anyone who likes quality fiction in a handsome hardback edition – was up for grabs in last week’s free book giveaway. Readers were asked to name their favourite short story writer. There were numerous entries. Among the most deserving came from Waitārehu Hoyle (“Kelly Ana Morey for a line she wrote, though I can’t recall from which story: The weather was as mean as cat’s piss – or words to that effect. I enjoy reciting this out loud, deadpan, in front of proper folk”), Wendy Hay, who named Owen Marshall, and admired “the hopelessness of romantic entanglements where there is seldom a happy ending but the reader clings on until the end, hoping that this time the protagonist will get over himself”, and Pauline Douglas, who also nominated Marshall, and quoted admiringly from one of his stories (“her hand spread out like a starfish and despite herself she started to cry”).

But the winner is Cherie Anderson. She wrote, “My favourite short story writer is a young author whom I shall call Joy (not her real name). You won’t have read her work yet. She has just turned 14 and is yet to publish her first short story – she is working on it at the moment so it is a pleasure you will have to wait for. Joy’s neurodiversity means she doesn’t see the world as most of us do. She doesn’t like to leave home so doesn’t attend regular school. I am her teacher and we usually meet for our lessons online. She has a passion: cats, and a gift: writing. Her raw talent is awe inspiring and reading her words as they appear on our shared doc often takes my breath away.”

I really hope Cherie gives her free copy of The Penguin New Zealand Anthology to “Joy”.

5 Everything is Beautiful and Everything Hurts by Josie Shapiro (Allen & Unwin, $36.99)

An ideal Xmas present for the commercial fiction reader who wants an inspirational story of a long-distance runner. Patrick Gower says of the novel, “It’s fucken fantastic. It’s beyond fantastic. It’s an inspirational journey…Any Kiwi who has had to struggle to get where they are will love this book.”

6 The Bone Tree by Airana Ngarewa (Hachette, $37.99)

An ideal Xmas present for anyone who wants to find out why this was the smash-hit novel of 2023 and sat at number one on the charts for nine weeks.

7 Bird Life by Anna Smaill (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $38)

An ideal Xmas present for the literary fiction reader who would accept a story set in Tokyo where a woman talks with bugs.

8 Kāwai by Monty Soutar (David Bateman, $39.99)

An ideal Xmas present who for anyone who wants to find out why this was the smash-hit novel of 2022.

9 Pet by Catherine Chidgey (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $38)

Chidgey’s latest novel – an ideal Xmas present for anyone eager for a thriller about a psycho schoolteacher – was named in UK magazine Good Housekeeping this week as one of the year’s best books: “In her native New Zealand, Chidgey is a household name and this taut, tense psychological drama deserves to be her breakout book here.” A household name!

10 Big Fat Brown Bitch by Tusiata Avia (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $30)

An ideal Xmas present for readers of poetry who want combative, entertaining lines that speak to a disgust for Luxon, Seymour, and the new age of exasperating whiteness.

NONFICTION

1 Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp (Allen & Unwin, $49.99)

An ideal Xmas present for fans of the Topps.

2 Smithy by Wayne Smith & Phil Gifford (Upstart Press, $49.99)

An ideal Xmas present for fans of the Black Ferns.

3 Murray Ball: A Cartoonist’s Life by Mason Ball (HarperCollins, $45)

An ideal Xmas present for fans of the great Footrot Flats cartoonist.

4 Whakawhetai: Gratitude by Hira Nathan (Allen & Unwin, $36.99)

An ideal Xmas present for anyone who might benefit from a compendium of positive sayings.

5 Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull (Allen & Unwin, $39.99)

A copy of the biggest-selling Kiwi cookbook this Xmas – an ideal present for anyone who would love over 70 recipes with a light, summery feel – is up for grabs in this week’s free book giveaway. To enter, share an absolutely knock-out recipe for a barbecued sausage (it might be the sauce, or the type of sausage, or an ingenious accompaniment, or whatever), and email it to stephen11@xtra.co.nz with the subject line in screaming caps I WANT TO WIN THAT VANYA INSULL COOKBOOK AND HEREBY SHARE A GREAT SAUSAGE RECIPE. Entries close midnight on Sunday, December 10.

6 Gangster’s Paradise by Jared Savage (HarperCollins, $39.99)

An ideal Xmas present for Kiwis needing a book of first-rate investigative journalism into organised crime in New Zealand.

7 Bookshop Dogs by Ruth Shaw (Allen & Unwin, $38.99)

An ideal Xmas present for Kiwis needing some stories about dogs.

8 Our Land in Colour by Jock Phillips & Brendan Graham (HarperCollins, $55)

An ideal Xmas present for older Kiwis – those with memories – who will absolutely love this stunning illustrated book of digitally colourised photos first shot in black and white between 1860-1960; the incredible image below was used for the cover.

9 Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sisson (Penguin Random House, $45)

An ideal Xmas present for people who are interested in fungal growths.

10 The Dressmaker and the Hidden Soldier by Doug Gould (Allen & Unwin, $37.99)

An ideal Xmas present for readers who want a true story of a wartime romance; buy it along with wartime romance novel The Girl from London by Olivia Spooner, and you will make someone really, really happy.