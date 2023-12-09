1.

In the evening and in the night, I sit on the balcony and think of you. I can’t see the water but I know it’s there, soft and slow. We bathed in it that last day, you and I, when the dusk hung heavy as cloth of gold and the town began to slip its moorings. We might have drifted for hours, our fingers sifting the current, your calf brushing my hip, until we were no longer ourselves but the lilt of the ocean, no longer ourselves but the falling calls of unknown birds, the shift and tilt of the distant shore.

2.

The apartment must have been grand once. High ceilings, ornate radiators, tiny tiles on the floor that picked out a honeycomb pattern. Some tiles were missing, and the gaps caught at the toes, their edges sharp. Others clinked underfoot, the mortar worn away to dust. Next to the kitchen, a locked room. A sign that read Private in four different languages. All summer I searched for the key.

“It’s a bit past its best, for what we’re paying,” Keith said the day we arrived. He peered at the antique mirror that jaundiced our skin, the gilded bureau with broken feet, the concave mattresses on the narrow beds.

“But look at the view,” I said, taking his hand and leading him out to the balcony. Terracotta roofs and great shocks of bougainvillea, the hot blue sweep of the Mediterranean.

He stood behind me, wrapped his arms around my waist. “You’ll write your masterpiece here,” he said.

“I’ll write my masterpiece here,” I said. “Our lives will change forever.”

I felt him nod.

3.

In Menton the sweets pretend to be stones. They crowd the windows of the confiseries, smooth and round and pale grey, as if someone has brought back pebbles from the beach and poured them into cellophane bags to trick the tourists. Make them break their teeth. The dominant fruit is the lemon; every year they build gigantic lemon snails and lemon sphinxes and parade them through the town, fragrant yellow gods.

4.

The writing room was a half-hour’s walk from the apartment, in the basement of the Villa Isola Bella, where Katherine Mansfield had come to take the air into her scarred lungs.

“It means beautiful isolation,” I told Keith.

“I don’t think it does,” he said.

But this was before the internet.

Each day I set off with my packed lunch and my parasol – a flimsy thing of paper and bamboo that I thought might split every time I stretched it open. The locals stared at me shading my face and shoulders: was I not here for the sun? Was I not making my way along the Promenade du Soleil?

Above the writing room, the villa stood uninhabited, crammed with junk. Bright-green lizards sunned themselves on the stucco walls, and the palm trees clattered in the breeze. Inside the letterbox, wasps mumbled their white-noise warnings. Sometimes tourists let themselves in through the gate and stood at the door, reading aloud from the plaque while I hid on the far side of the desk. The New Zealand writer Katherine Mansfield lived in this villa… Access to the room and garden are limited to those months when the writer is in residence, and please understand that there may be times when the writer prefers not to be disturbed… The pushier ones rapped on the door, peered in through the barred window.

“Look – the laptop’s open. She must be here.”

“Maybe she’s slipped out for a baguette.”

“We’ll just wait.”

“What’s she working on? Can you read anything?”

“It was a hot sticky boiling close sultry sunny dry searing day.”

“Well that’s a bit rubbish.”

“Is it…experimental?”

“Can’t make up her mind, more like.”

“Vous trouverez Isola Bella gravée sur mon coeur.“

“What?”

“On the plaque – it’s the translation of what Mansfield said.”

“You will find Isola Bella in pokerwork on my heart.”

“Yes, but gravée would be engraved, so that’s careless.”

“What’s pokerwork, then?”

“Where you burn on the design with a hot poker or similar metal object.”

“Like Nana’s stamp box?”

“Exactly.’

My leg had gone to sleep by the time they gave up and left; I thought the feeling would never return. On my way back to the apartment to eat dinner with Keith, I stopped at the post office and bought some stamps, and then, out of interest, looked in the Paris phonebook for your number. I wasn’t expecting to find you. But there you were.

That evening I searched again for the key to the locked room.

“You’re a terrible person,” said Keith. “It’ll just be sheets and towels. Suitcases and lightbulbs.”

All the same, I balanced on a chair on a chair – the faded braid falling away, the broken springs warping the webbing – and tried to see through the opaque fanlight.

“Come down,” said Keith. “You’ll hurt yourself.”

5.

The neighbours one floor above – an elderly couple – nodded at us if we passed them on the stairs, she in her frumpy floral sundresses, he in his battered Panama hat to protect his bare scalp from the sun. In the evenings they sat on their balcony and smoked cigarettes, dropping the butts over the edge, sprinkling our table with ash.

“Don’t say anything,” I whispered. “I’m sure they have no idea.”

Keith sighed loudly, and then, every time it happened, grabbed my arm and jabbed at the underside of their balcony in fury. This went on for over a month, until one night a lit butt landed in his salad, extinguishing itself against a wedge of tomato.

“That’s it,” he said, and marched upstairs.

I rang you in Paris the following day. Just to say hello, after all these years. Just to say I’d be in France until the end of September.

6.

In Gorbio, high above Menton, snail shells in beds of sand dotted the doorsteps and windowsills. Each held a wick that floated in olive oil, golden-green, and when darkness fell the villagers lit the shells and the procession began. Keith and I joined the crowd moving through the medieval passageways, the air scented with jasmine, the priest ahead of us flanked by the White Penitents. Their robes glimmered in the candlelight, and they might have been sailing ships; they might have been ghosts.

“What are they sorry for?” whispered Keith.

“What?” I said.

“Why are they penitent?”

“They’re a religious order, I think. I don’t know. Shh.”

But I couldn’t stop thinking about it. What were they sorry for? Something they’d done wrong? Or something they were about to do?

7.

When Keith left for home in August, he made me promise to stop poking around. “I mean it,” he said. “Imagine if we had tenants who rifled through all our private things.”

“But we don’t,” I said. “And I haven’t found the key.”

“That’s not the point,” he said.

“I’ll miss you,” I said.

After he’d disappeared through security – a final kiss, another final kiss – I strolled the airport shops, bought a scarf I couldn’t afford. A slippery, glamorous thing; I tied it under my chin and felt like Grace Kelly.

8.

And ten years had passed since I’d seen you, but when you stepped from the train you told me I hadn’t changed at all.

“You’re wearing too much,” I said.

“Not like that,” I added.

But yes, of course, like that.

How dim the bedroom on those close afternoons, when the chalky shutters kept out the clamorous sun; I learned you again by touch. We walked to the rocks at the end of the pier to see Menton rising from the water like fat sticks of pastel, and in Antibes we visited the Picasso Museum – a shameless adulterer, we murmured; absolutely shameless.

In Corsica we followed the ruined watchtowers along the coast and drowsed in the shade while a hawk-moth, large as a hummingbird, sucked at the throats of wild flowers.

Every day we swam, our feet never quite growing used to the hard pebbles in place of sand, but we wanted it, that discomfort, that small punishment.

9.

That final night, when we swam at dusk, you said it could be easy – as easy as writing him a letter. I need never go home, you said. The idea buzzed in me, whirred its sharp little wings: never go home, never go home. In the dark we pulled ourselves from the water, honey-blooded, and walked slowly up the hill – but at the apartment door, I realised we were locked out. No matter how many times I checked my bag, the keys weren’t there.

“What do you mean, there’s no caretaker?” you were saying as the upstairs neighbours returned from their evening promenade.

The woman glanced at us, a half-smile on her lips.

“Excuse me,” I said. “We’re locked out. Can you help?” I pushed at the door, mimed turning a key.

She said something to her husband that I didn’t catch, then motioned for us to follow them upstairs.

While she poured us each a pastis, her husband looked for something; I could hear him opening drawers and cupboards.

“You are enjoying yourself,” she said in English.

I wasn’t sure what she meant, but I nodded. I took a sip of my drink, the flavours of aniseed and fennel filling me like fog. On a side table, a photograph of a couple dancing half a lifetime ago, he with a full head of slick dark hair, she in a satin gown that covered her body like mercury.

“And your husband?” she said, gesturing to you.

Again I was unsure of her meaning, so I said, “He also is enjoying himself.” (Never go home, never go home.)

Her own husband returned then, brandishing an X-ray. He held it up to the light so we could see the ghost ribs spread like wings, the spine a long white thorax.

At the door to our apartment he slipped the film into the crack between the lock and the frame and began to manoeuvre it back and forth. I thought: this can’t possibly work. But a moment later, we were inside.

10.

After you left me I returned to the writing room, but every word I’d written was untrue. At the end of the document I pressed the backspace key and held it down for pages, for chapters, watching the cursor eat my story in reverse, until nothing remained. (Never go home.)

Alone in the apartment I lay on the honeycomb tiles and let the chill take me. That’s how I saw it, taped underneath the gilded bureau with the broken feet: the key.

And when I opened the locked room, I found sheets and towels. Suitcases and light bulbs.

