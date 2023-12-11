Renewables rhetoric is being ratcheted up in the Mackenzie Basin.

Last month, council-appointed hearing commissioners rejected a plan by the Simpson family, of Balmoral Station, near Lake Tekapo/Takapō, to build and operate an 88-megawatt solar array.

Subscribe to continue reading

  • Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
  • Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
  • Exclusive subscriber-only emails
  • Access to post and read comments on articles
  • A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team
Start 14-day free trial now

Corporate subscriptions also available

David Williams is Newsroom's environment editor, South Island correspondent and investigative writer.