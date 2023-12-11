The economy will get its latest health check this Thursday with Stats NZ due to reveal GDP figures for the September quarter.

After lifting out of a ‘technical’ recession earlier in the year, which was subsequently revised away, it’s unlikely the September GDP numbers will be anything to get too excited about. Economists are expecting economic output grew by a mere 0.2 percent over the quarter, just shy of the Reserve Bank’s forecast of a 0.3 percent lift.