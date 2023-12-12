Nicole Murray will never forget April 2022 – although she’s prone to forgetting names or where she left her keys. It wasn’t a milestone date for one of her world championship titles or a new personal best time on her bike. It’s when she finally got the diagnosis that’s changed her life.

The Tokyo Paralympian was 29 and had been struggling throughout her Para cycling career with depression and anxiety, and finding it difficult to avoid being distracted during training, or to sit down and focus on mundane tasks.

“Why can I randomly decide to run 12ks on my own for no reason, but I can’t sit down and reply to an email?” Murray, now 31, wondered.

She was perpetually late – and felt continually guilty – and would procrastinate about starting training sessions. Having struggled with learning at school, she’d zone out during conversations and forget appointments. She hated trying to sit still, especially through meetings or chats with her coach.

Sometimes she’d leave the gym overstimulated by the loud noises, the small talk and the string of numbers she had to remember, and felt she needed to “bury myself in a hole to recover”.

Then a close friend was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. “It’s something I’d suspected I had, but talking to her made me take that final leap,” she says.

After a “really robust” assessment, which she needed as an athlete if she wanted to take medication, specialists confirmed Murray had ADHD.

“It was one of the most life-changing things I’ve ever experienced,” she says. “It’s been the biggest single thing I’ve done for my mental health, how I relate to people around me, and how I perform in my sport. Getting treatment for it has impacted every area of my life in a positive way.

“My diagnosis has given me the language and the resources to help make sense of these things in my mind, that just feel like a big grey cloud and that there’s no way to help. I just need to figure out the source and have the language to articulate what’s happening, and then I can fix it.”

A wealth of world crowns

Since her diagnosis, Murray’s career as a Para cyclist has accelerated to a whole new plane. She won two world titles within 24 hours – in the C5 scratch race and omnium – at the 2022 Para cycling track world championships in France, then retained her omnium world crown at the ‘Super Worlds’ in August this year (the first back-to-back Para track and road cycling worlds). She collected a stack of silver and bronze medals in that time, too.

In September, Murray was in Bahrain to collect her award as the world’s top female summer Para athlete – across all Para sports – chosen by the International Paralympic Committee.

Nicole Murray receives her award for world’s best female summer Para athlete from HH Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Bahrain. Photo: IPC

The Cambridge-based cyclist is still getting her head around that global honour: “It’s just mind-blowing”.

But she’s also taken over a year to process why her brain functions differently to others, and how she can now help her coach in the way they train, to get the best from her.

“It’s been so good being able to talk to the staff that I work with, so they understand. And my coach Damian is thankfully really on board with learning about this stuff. That’s been an absolute game-changer,” she says.

Damian Wiseman has coached Murray for the past five years and says the diagnosis is making a huge difference in how they now work together.

“It’s definitely a journey and together we’re learning a lot. It’s great for others, too, as we have a growing number of neurodiverse athletes in the programme,” says Wiseman, who also has a son with ADHD.

“One of the biggest things we’ve changed is the way I’ll teach Nicole a new skill, finding the best way that appeals to her brain. So we outline the problem and look to her to find the solution. She’s a very resourceful human.”

Problem-solving is one of the good things to come from her ADHD. It’s meant she’s creative and adaptable, and able to “find alternative ways of looking at things, which pairs nicely with being an amputee,” says Murray, whose left hand was amputated below the wrist after a childhood accident.

She also has a lot of energy, and she can get so “in the zone” that she’s aware of the impact of each individual pedal stroke in a 3000m individual pursuit.

Nicole Murray prepares for the Para Cycling World Cup road race in Ostend, Belgium. Photo: PNZ.

Murray is also finding it easier to focus during long road rides in training. “Where before, she would do up to two hours and then get bored, now she’s doing three to four hours,” says Wiseman. “We’ve been trying to look for more adventurous ways of doing things. To keep it interesting, I drop her off 100km out of town and she rides back. New scenery and a sense of adventure really appeals to that part of her brain.”

And the pair have also developed a new approach to coach-athlete talks.

“If it’s a discussion that’s going to be over 10 minutes, we’ll do it actively – we’ll both jump on a bike and chat as we roll around,” Murray says. “We don’t have as much eye contact and I don’t have to quieten down the part of my brain that would normally have to fight the slightest little distraction, because there’s stimulation.

“It’s like having a three-year-old toddler in your brain screaming and jumping up and down.”

Time blind

One of the more obvious issues from ADHD that Murray faces in her sporting life is time blindness. It’s the inability to sense how much time has passed or estimate how long is needed to get something done.

“I’m always late, like 10 minutes late,” Murray explains. “They say people with ADHD experience time differently. It’s slowed down in different ways, and we just can’t judge how long a task is going to take.

“If I’ve got training at the track, I know it takes 15 minutes to drive there, so I’ll leave in 15 minutes. It sounds silly, but I just don’t factor in things like filling up my water bottle, getting my keys and then I can’t find my keys.

“There’s not a thing you can do to make it always work out because you’re not neurotypical; you’re working with a neurodiverse brain.

“I’m never disastrously late, so I’m trying to be compassionate towards myself and learn that if I do slip up, not to spiral into guilt and self-hate. But I also want to make sure I’m getting things done and not being disrespectful of other people’s time and energy by being late all the time. That’s where getting our staff to understand has been great.”

Murray is never late for the start of an important race, though, which she explains with the acronym NICU – novelty, interest, challenge and urgency.

“Those are the four ingredients that create a perfect environment for an ADHD brain to thrive,” she says. “In a race, I’ll incorporate all of those things, so I’m no longer ADHD.”

Medication has helped Murray – she’s on methylphenidate to help her concentration. It’s a stimulant banned in sport by the World Anti-Doping Agency – unless you have ADHD. “So getting an ADHD diagnosis took longer for me as an athlete,” she says.

To have a TUE (therapeutic use exemption) to compete, she had to undergo “really robust screening – maybe three consultations,” Murray explains. “And it’s harder to get diagnosed as an adult than it is as a child in New Zealand. Women fly under the radar with ADHD diagnosis and are more likely to just get labelled with depression or anxiety.”

Nicole Murray lines up at the startline of the 2023 Para Cycling World Cup road race in Ostend. Photo: IPC.

Research shows most women with ADHD don’t get an accurate diagnosis until their late 30s or early 40s.

For years Murray thought she had depression and anxiety. “But now I think I feel depressed when my ADHD symptoms play up. And I didn’t realise that if I was feeling anxious about social interactions, part of it was because I wouldn’t be able to focus on the conversation; I was going to forget people’s names,” she says.

“So understanding that’s been a massive help for me to be more present in conversations. I don’t necessarily have social anxiety – I just have a very busy brain.”

In pursuit of a new career

Murray pushed for a diagnosis because she wanted to study towards another career for when her competitive cycling days are over.

“At school I always got feedback of ‘just needs to apply herself more; is disruptive; isn’t reaching her potential’,” she says. “I’ve never been able to just sit down and learn and listen in that way, so it’s figuring out an alternative way to do it.”

She’s not sure what she will study, but the former Waitomo Caves guide still has a passion for outdoor education and adventure therapy.

Murray knows her medication isn’t a silver bullet. She’s now seeing a psychologist with a special interest in ADHD, and has started the process to meet with an ADHD coach, who helps people better manage their everyday lives.

“I think the support system for ADHD in New Zealand is kind of evolving. I don’t think there’s necessarily a clear pathway to get support outside of medication,” Murray says.

“It’s been a journey, and there’s a lot of stigma out there – in myself and in other people. So if there’s anything I can do to help someone else out there to help themselves, I think it’s really worth it.

“There’s definitely a place in society today for brains like mine. Our brains aren’t broken. We just need to understand them better.”

Right now, she’s recovering from an abdominal strain, but has a full 12 months in the saddle ahead. A World Cup in Adelaide next month, the Oceania track champs in Cambridge in February, the world championships in Rio in March and the Paralympic Games in Paris later in the year, where she aims to claim her first medal.

Wiseman says Murray has always been a fantastic, talented athlete but the massive improvement in her performance in the past two years has come from her newfound ability to stay focused.

“She’s getting more benefit from the training because she’s able to focus and engage in it better,” he says. “She’s not procrastinating around going riding and leaving it too late to have adequate time to do what she has to do. And she’s not going out and getting mind-numbingly bored out there, either.

“It’s really allowed her to reach her potential – and 100 percent, there’s more there to come, too.”