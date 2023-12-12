The golden age of illustrated New Zealand books is right now. In a land as beautiful and good to look at as Aotearoa, a land that has always inspired carvers and painters and photographers and other visual artists to create some version of its texture, we have every right to expect high-quality, knock-out illustrated books; 2023 gave shape to that expectation with at least two masterpieces (The South Island of New Zealand From the Road, and Tatau: Sāmoan tattoo, New Zealand art, global culture) and a series of other, luscious productions.

Much of the credit has to be laid at the elegant feet of Nicola Legat, publisher at Massey University Press and Te Papa Press, for guiding so many new illustrated books – six of the top 10, as selected below, come from their stable. We live in austere times but each of these six books had an extravagance of colour, of typography, of ideas. Credit, too, to HarperCollins, for the most popular illustrated book of the year by a long stretch, the crowd-pleasing Our Land in Colour. The central idea – the digitial colourising of 200 black and white photos taken over 100 years (1860-1960) – was ingenious; I hold out hopes for a sequel. Long may the golden age continue. Any of the top 10 illustrated books would make beautiful and good to look at Xmas presents; get thee to a bookstore at once.

The South Island of New Zealand From the Road by Robin Morrison (Massey University Press, $75)

The best illustrated book of the year. Quite simply this is a masterpiece – for the second time; it’s the beautifully republished edition of the classic 1981 photographic roadtrip of the South Island. From my review: “Morrison made timeless art when he wandered the South Island with his wife and kids. (There’s a nice afterword by his son Jake Morrison.) You can see the changing of the seasons – rain clouds above a red van parked in a field in Mihiwaka, long shadows in Waimate, golden leaves fallen in a heap in front of two goats in Cardrona. You can see a Robin Morrison moment all over the place every time you pass through the South Island’s lonely acres. What a beautiful book.”

Bluff oyster house, photographed by Robin Morrison in South Island From The Road

Rewi by Jade Kake & Jeremy Hansen (Massey University Press, $75)

Very nearly the best illustrated book of the year. A tribute to the late architect Rewi Thompson (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Raukawa), told in 456 pages with plans, drawings, sketches and photos. There are a lot of contributing writers and some of them number among the greatest bores in modern New Zealand culture but you come for the looks, the visuals – there’s a lot of pink! Pink pages, pink typography (the typesetter is publishing legend Katrina Duncan). Jeremy Hansen describes Thompson’s famous house in Kohimarama as “mysteriously aloof” and the book draws ever closer to his genius.

Carved Gateway drawing by Rewi Thompson, from Rewi

Our Land in Colour: A History of Aotearoa New Zealand 1860-1960 by Jock Phillips & Brendan Graham (HarperCollins, $55)

The most popular illustrated book of the year and also very nearly the best. It’s such a good, simple, powerful idea – digital colouring of black and white photos taken over 100 years – and brings the past bursting into the present. From my review: “There are pictures of gum diggers, of trams, of auto assembly lines, of ballroom dancing, of the public bar, of free milk in schools….The target market is old people but Our Land in Colour is a hit for any age.”

We cross live to Hell: Housewife, Wellington, 1960, from Our Land in Colour

Don Binney: Flight path by Greg O’Brien (Auckland University Press, $90)

I think this is the most beautifully designed book of 2023 and the credit must be laid at the elegant feet of designer Keely O’Shannessy. Quite a few of the other books in the top 10 toppled into the rococo, the OTT (so many whopping dropped caps, so much fucking pink), but O’Shannessy keeps it classic in this career survey of the great painter of birds and light. “Good Lord what a beautiful book,” Sam Neill exhales on the jacket. He then gives credit to author Greg O’Brien for the text. Fair call, actually. O’Brien is the kind of writer who never stops thinking, and he is also forever looking at Binney’s work, and coming up with lines as breathtaking as this, describing “the flight path of his artistic life”: “It is a weaving, darting movement between trees; it is the moment the fernbird disappears inside a patch of shade or vanishes behind a flax bush.”

Don Binney, Pastoral, Te Henga, 1965–66, from Don Binney: Flight path

Through Shaded Glass: Women and photography in Aotearoa New Zealand 1860–1960 by Lissa Mitchell (Te Papa Press, $75)

I think this is the year’s most classically handsome book. The credit goes to designer Fiona Lascelles, who maintains an elegant tone across every page; the book has such a stillness, a sense of quiet. It’s as though the book itself is sitting for the kind of formalised portrait that author Lissa Mitchell writes about in her survey of New Zealand women photographers working from 1860-1960. She tells such good stories – her book is like a secret history, revealing names and artistry that have been hidden or forgotten until now, such as Jewish refugees Irene Koppel and Lily Byttiner, who were classified as Enemy Aliens in WWII, and treated with deep suspicion. But their work was amazing, as in Koppel’s architectural photos of a Pilschke house in Ngaio, and Bytinner’s quite erotic portraits of ballet dancers. My favourite photo is the one below. We know the name of the ravishing beauty at the piano in 1900 but it’s typical of the long-held disregard for women photographers that Mitchell is unsure whether the photographer was either Agnes Reid or her sister Nellie, of Ōamaru.

Helen Adair McMaster at the piano, c1990, photographed by either Agnes Jane Reid or her sister Florence, from Through Shaded Glass

Ngā Kaihanga Uku: Māori clay artists by Baye Riddell (Te Papa Press, $70)

Neil Pardington Design achieves a lovely, flowing feel to this overview of Ngā Kaihanga Uku, the Māori Clay Artists Collective, formed in 1987. “It does not attempt to be an exhaustive and definitive account of all Māori who have ever worked with clay,” writes Baye Riddell in his preface. “The aim is to tell the Ngā Kaihanga Uku story, recording how a group of artists worked…to shape and define a Māori approach to clay and ceramics.” There are great stories about artists such as Wi Taepa, who taught carving to inmates when he worked as a prison officer at Wi Tako prison. But the claywork does the most fluent talking: the book is a breathtaking gallery of some of the most beautiful works of art you will ever see.

Ngā Arahi, 1985, earthenware with black manganese dioxide, wood-fired, by Baye Riddell, from Ngā Kaihanga Uku: Māori clay artists

Rebel Music: Bob Marley and roots reggae by Kate Simon (Genesis Publications, $88)

Okay so this is really quite a false inclusion as a New Zealand book because it is in fact not a New Zealand book; I am cheating here on the grounds that this UK book is distributed in New Zealand by Hedleys Books in Masterton, which has enjoyed a long and special relationship with Genesis’s limited edition books on music legends such as George Harrison, Bowie, Dylan – and now Bob Marley, in this collection of over 400 photos taken by Kate Simon. Bob smoking ganga, Bob playing the historic Wailers gig at the Lyceum in London, Bob playing soccer, Bob looking mystical and vulnerable and not long for this world…This record of a genius would make not so much an ideal Xmas gift for someone who loves Bob Marley – who has long been ingrained in the New Zealand consciousness – as a holy Xmas gift.

Bob Marley with photographer Kate Simon, from Rebel Music: Bob Marley and roots reggae

Tatau: Sāmoan tattoo, New Zealand art, global culture by Sean Mallon, Nicholas Thomas, and Peter Brunt, with photographs by Mark Adams (Te Papa Press, $75)

I think this will win the Ockham award next year for best illustrated book. Quite simply this is a masterpiece – and like the Robin Morrison book for the second time; it’s the revised, expanded edition of the 2010 classic, long out of print and now given another lease of life. You know this is a Neil Pardington Design book as soon as you pick it up: all their work is infused with a deep respect for art. The text is brief. It includes an interview with Mark Adams, who talks about the complications and thinking behind his series of photographs of Samoan tattooing in Auckland taken since 1978. And then the book gives way to over 100 plates of incredible photographs, ending with eight pictures taken in 2014 in front of the big picture window at a house in Sentinel Road, Herne Bay.

Dr John Dunn at Sentinel Road, Herne Bay, 2014, photographed by Mark Adams, in Tatau: Sāmoan tattoo, New Zealand art, global culture

Flora: Celebrating our botanical world edited by Carlos Lehnebach, Claire Regnault, Rebecca Rice, Isaac Te Awa, and Rachel Yates (Te Papa Press, $80)

The marvellously liberating idea of this astonishing book of pictures of flowers and plants is that it refuses to confine its images to New Zealand: it opens itself up to the world, raiding Te Papa’s collections for pictures and items made in Britain, in Europe, Asia, the Americas and elsewhere, in addition to Aotearoa. There are 12 essays and many of them are terribly boring (“It is with a broken heart that I weep for what has been lost”, etc) but very easy to ignore. There is so much to look at. There are wallpaper patterns, fabric samples, stamps, an eel trap, curtains, a shawl, a Cantonese wedding ensemble, letters containing dried flowers, paintings by such as Louise Henderson and Emily Karaka, photos by such as Janet Bayly and Peter Peryer, the original All Blacks jersey decorated with a silver fern (1905) – there is so much to love.

Church service, Manihiki, Cook Islands, 1991, photographed by Glenn Jowitt, in Flora: Celebrating our botanical world

Katherine Mansfield’s Europe: Station to station by Redmer Yska (Otago University Press, $50)

I think this will feature in the shortlist for best illustrated books at next year’s Ockhams. Judges will want quality prose; Yska’s book reads like a personal essay, something creative and original, in this study of KM in Europe. From a review by CK Stead: “Katherine Mansfield’s Europe is vividly pictorial, not only because its author has so effectively tracked down photographs from long ago, and taken many of his own, but because his writing matches the colour and excitement of his discoveries along the trail of Katherine’s comings and goings through Germany, France and Italy.”