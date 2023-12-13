Battle lines hardened yesterday at the UN’s climate negotiations in Dubai, as Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the Emirati chair of the proceedings, failed to find new language to bridge the widening gulf between countries for and against a phase-out of fossil fuels.

The first text he and his staff produced on Monday avoided mentioning a phase-out in the hope that more neutral language would keep opponents at the table and talking. Instead it referred to the need to reduce “both consumption and production of fossil fuels… to achieve net zero by, before, or around 2050 in keeping with the science.”

The push yesterday for much stronger language on a faster, deeper and explicit phase-out of fossil fuels was led by the European Union, US and Australia, which was speaking for the so-called Umbrella group of countries that dates back to the Kyoto Protocol, the first climate framework. The group includes New Zealand, Canada, Norway and the UK.

“We’re not where we’re meant to be in terms of the text,” said John Kerry, the US climate envoy. “Many of us have called for the world to largely phase out fossil fuels, and that starts with a critical reduction this decade.

“This is a war for survival.”

The EU’s chief negotiator Wopke Hoekstra said the draft was “clearly insufficient and not adequate to addressing the problem we are here to address.”

NGOs and many scientists and researchers were far blunter. For example, the draft text was “basically an a la carte menu that allows countries to individually choose what they want to do,” said Alden Meyer, a senior associate at E3G, UK-based researchers focusing on the political economy of climate.

The fierce pushback was led by Saudi Arabia which insisted the text focused on cutting all greenhouse gas emissions rather than targeting fossil fuels. It said science pathways to keeping the rise in temperature to a maximum of 1.5C do not specify fossil fuels.

Yet, the International Energy Agency’s analysis shows they account for 65 percent, and thus it recently stated demand for fossil fuels had to be cut by 25 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050.

Saudi Arabia was speaking for the 22-nataion Arab Group, many of which are fossil fuel producers. Within the group, Qatar said the draft texted impinged on nations’ sovereign right to sustainable development; and Bolivia and Iran said no language forcing countries to take action was permissible since countries made voluntary climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.

But fossil fuels is only one topic in a draft text that runs to 21-pages with crucial sections on, for example, the Global Stock Take on countries’ climate commitments and progress, on other aspects of mitigation, on clean technologies, adaptation, nature, agriculture, climate finance, just transitions, and loss and damage developing countries are suffering from climate impacts. A few of those are fully agreed but a majority still require more negotiations.

Yesterday was the designated closing day of COP28, so it is now running in over-time as so many of its predecessors have for some 24 to 72 hours.

With so little progress yesterday, journalist and observers were beginning to wonder where COP28 might end up on the COP scale running from successes, notably Paris in 2015, to failures, notably Copenhagen in 2009.

Rod Oram wishes to thank Newsroom.co.nz readers and subscribers, with whose support he has travelled to COP28 in Dubai. He is offsetting his travel emissions.