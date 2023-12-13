Former New Zealand wood processing magnate Mark Clayton's trusts have filed a case against the bank and receivers of his business, alleging it and his properties were sold for less than market value.

BNZ appointed receivers from Calibre Partners (then called KordaMentha) to Clayton’s Claymark group in December 2019 after a planned sale of the business for $126 million fell over after an extended settlement period, leading it into working capital trouble and owing the bank around $60m.