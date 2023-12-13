Former New Zealand wood processing magnate Mark Clayton's trusts have filed a case against the bank and receivers of his business, alleging it and his properties were sold for less than market value.
BNZ appointed receivers from Calibre Partners (then called KordaMentha) to Clayton’s Claymark group in December 2019 after a planned sale of the business for $126 million fell over after an extended settlement period, leading it into working capital trouble and owing the bank around $60m.
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team