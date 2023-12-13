Opinion: I was on X, formerly known as Twitter, the other day when I was alerted to the resolution to establish the Regulations Review Committee with only three National Party MPs and two Labour MPs.

I was shocked. One of the positive outcomes of the coalition negotiations, in my mind, had been a renewed focus on regulation, and here was a stumble at the first hurdle. It makes me wonder if the new Minister for Regulation, David Seymour, is fully aware of the role of this most vital of specialist parliamentary committees.