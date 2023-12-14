Opinion: Representatives from nearly 200 countries have met this week in Dubai for the United Nations climate change summit, COP28. For the first time, nations will conduct a formal review of their progress towards the Paris Climate agreement, which aims to limit the increase in average global temperatures to no more than 1.5-2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

New Zealand has committed to a 50 percent reduction of 2005 levels of net greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, but according to data from Stats NZ, we have made virtually no progress towards upholding this commitment.