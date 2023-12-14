When can two contractors talk about their bids for a project – and when does it tip over the line into criminal cartel behaviour?

That’s the debate in the civil drainage and construction sector as the Commerce Commission files charges against two companies for alleged bid-rigging of publicly funded contracts in Auckland – the country’s first criminal prosecution for cartel conduct.

A law change in 2021 strengthened the prohibition of criminal cartel conduct under section 30 of the Commerce Act. Cartel conduct is now punishable with a term of imprisonment of up to seven years, which the commission says underlines how serious and harmful offending of this nature can be.

The concern is that contractors in a tight supply market may agree to “take turns” with big tenders; a contractor will step aside or bid high to give a competitor a free run at one tender; then the favour will be returned on the next one.

Newsroom has spoken with directors of drainage and plumbing companies. Their interpretations vary on where the line lies for bid-rigging.

Two professional associations, Civil Contractors NZ and Master Plumbers, sent out reminders yesterday about the need to comply with more stringent laws.

For instance Mat Alexander, director of Plumbuilt Plumbing Group, gives the example of a plumbing and drainage tender for the new Radisson Hotel being built on Queen St in Auckland.

He says Plumbuilt is about the fifth-biggest operator in Auckland plumbing, with 100 staff. He was invited to tender, but then advised by the building’s owners John and Michael Chow that his bid wasn’t competitive enough for the $6m “ballpark” job.

Then a friend of his, who manages a mid-sized 20-man plumbing company, was invited to tender. So he gave his mate an indication of what Plumbuilt’s bid had been, to give him an idea of where the market was and the ballpark figure he needed to submit.

But that was only because he knew he was already out of the running.

“When you price a 16-storey building there are so many moving parts. Have you allowed for toilets, have you allowed for taps, have you allowed for the option fee on the timing? It comes down to a 40 or 50-page schedule. I would only discuss ballparks.”

If a job crosses both their desks at the same time, he says neither would tell the other their price. “If I’m going for it, he normally walks away,” Alexander says. “But everyone keeps their cards pretty close to their chest.”

He argues that talking “ballparks” is legal; others say it would cross the line for their companies, especially when tendering for public contracts.

He says there is little potential for foul play on tendering for smaller jobs of about $2m or less, because there are so many contractors who can bid for the work. But on bigger jobs, he sees there being a higher risk of cartel behaviour.

“It’s the companies that are run by accountants, not by tradies. Tradies are more on the coalface. When you build your business from scratch, you don’t really go around trying to find illegal loopholes.”

That said, most of the big companies – Fulton Hogan, Downer and Hawkins, and Fletcher and its subsidiaries – say they have rigorous guidelines and processes, and are certainly not the subject of the Commerce Commission charges.

All of the companies spoken to by Newsroom say they are not the firms under investigation.

CB Civil chief executive Ben Lawlor says his firm won’t discuss even ballpark figures with a competitor, though everybody knows who’s doing what job so it’s apparent how much competition there might be for any tender.

His company mainly does public contracts, he says, and the rules are strict and clear. “You’ll spend hundreds of thousands of dollars a year tendering. So everybody wants a level playing field, everybody wants to follow the procurement rules. The rules are there for a reason.”

Ten years ago, he might have taken a client to the rugby, or out for lunch and a beer – but not any more. “Now, you can’t do any of that. And clients won’t accept that. So it’s very, very clear in my mind what’s acceptable and what isn’t.”

Darren Smyth, a director of Bassett Plumbing & Drainage on Auckland’s North Shore, agrees that expectations have tightened. “You’d say to a client at the end of the job, say ‘hey, job well done. Come to the basketball was with us’, as a gesture of thanks or whatever. But often people will decline now.”

He says the problem is not with the contractors, but with the clients.

“The industry is notorious for bad behaviour by clients. They say they weight tenders on attributes, but they don’t really. It always goes to the cheapest price,” he says. “It’s just bullshit. Usually, it’s just code for a way to engineer who you don’t want, out.”

It’s the same for both private and public sector clients: “All government departments always run with the cheapest bid,” he says.

Civil Contractors NZ, which represents 827 companies in the sector, says it doesn’t know the identity of the companies and directors facing charges, but it’s important that illegal behaviour is dealt with by the appropriate authorities.

It’s told members that if they aren’t clear on their obligations, they should seek professional legal advice or contact the Commerce Commission for support directly.

Chief executive Alan Pollard says it’s important there is a fair and competitive construction market.

“The industry itself prides itself on its professionalism and integrity and it has shown that over many, many years,” he adds. “If any of this sort of behaviour was occurring we would be extremely disappointed and we would certainly support the commission and its work to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”