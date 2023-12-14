Opinion: For almost 90 years there has been a natural pendulum in New Zealand politics. Labour governments initiate changes, which National governments modify subsequently to ensure they endure and fit with the national mainstream. Governments change when the public feels the pendulum has swung too far in one direction and needs to be recalibrated.

When the first Labour government introduced Social Security in 1938, National MP Sid Holland decried the policy as “applied lunacy”. Yet, as Prime Minister just over a decade later, Holland ensured Social Security was retained as a cornerstone of New Zealand’s social policy fabric.