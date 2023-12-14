An historic though vague call for “transitioning away from fossil fuels” was agreed by the nations of the world early yesterday morning at the COP28 climate negotiations in Dubai. But the declaration was compromised by its loose language and the strong-armed tactics of the United Arab Emirates, the petro-state hosting the latest annual UN climate summit.

It fell well short of the strong commitment needed to push countries and industries to sharply increase the speed and scale of their decarbonisation. Lacking such action, global temperatures will rise by more than 1.5C, breaching a critical climate threshold, scientist conclude.

By United Nations standards, however, it was speedy progress. Only two years ago in Glasgow did the first reference to a fossil fuel – a phase down of coal – make its appearance in a final COP agreement after almost 30 years of UN climate negotiations.

At this COP Saudi Arabia led intense lobbying against any references to fossil fuels, let alone any reduction in their use. Negotiations appeared deadlocked early Tuesday morning, even though only vague language on the subject was left on the table.

Over the next 36 hours, however, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the Emirati chair of COP28, hosted a long series of bilateral talks with key nations to broker an agreement. The climate envoys of the US and China, John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua, were said to be influential in the process.

Yesterday, once there was a final text of the so-called cover agreement embracing all the subjects resolved in negotiations, Al Jaber called an early morning closing plenary session. It was only a few hours after his final draft text was released.

Within moments of the closing session starting, and without allowing any comments from countries, he gavelled through the text, declaring it passed.

“This is a true victory for those who are sincere and genuine in helping address this global climate challenge. This is a true victory for those who are pragmatic, results-oriented and led by the science,” Al Jaber said later, in closing COP28.

Yet some delegations were absent from the hastily convened final plenary, notably the Alliance of Small Island States, countries which are already suffering for rising sea levels. “The text does not speak specifically to fossil fuel phase-out and mitigation in a way that is in fact ‘the step change that is needed’,” the alliance said later. “It is incremental and not transformational.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed a similar sentiment: “To those who opposed a clear reference to phase-out of fossil fuels during the COP28 Climate Conference, I want to say: Whether you like it or not, fossil fuel phase-out is inevitable. Let’s hope it doesn’t come too late.”

Al Gore, a former US vice president, said: “The decision at COP28 to finally recognise that the climate crisis is, at its heart, a fossil fuel crisis is an important milestone. But it is also the bare minimum we need and is long overdue. The influence of petro-states is still evident in the half measures and loopholes included in the final agreement.”

The loopholes include no commitments to phasing out fossil fuels or to setting a near-term goal for peak emissions. Also, it refers to using “transitional fuels,” a promotional term used by major gas exporters such as the US; and it leaves open the possible reliance on technologies yet to be proven at scale or economic, such as carbon capture and storage.

A number of countries, scientists, businesses, NGOs and other entities disappointed by the weak outcome on fossil fuels pledge to continue their fight in preparation for and at COP29 in Azerbaijan next December. However, that nation too is a fossil fuel producer and it has close relations with Russia, which has already said it will intensify its fight against efforts to curtail fossil fuel production and use.

The United Arab Emirates Consensus, as the final COP28 text is called, will feed into the national climate goals under the 2015 Paris Agreement. That requires countries to submit new commitments by then.

Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the United Nations’ Framework Convention on Climate Change, said it was critical that all governments and businesses needed to “turn these pledges into real economy outcomes without delay”.

“COP28 also needed to signal a hard stop to humanity’s core climate problem: Fossil fuels and their planet burning pollution,” he said. “While we didn’t turn the page on the fossil fuel era in Dubai, this outcome is the beginning of the end.”

The COP28 agreement also marks progress in other ways. For example, it says the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy must be “just, orderly and equitable manner”.

It also identifies nature-based solutions as vital for reducing emissions and improving resilience to climate changes. These include significant shifts in land use, farming, food and forestry.

To achieve such aims, it “notes the need for enhanced support and investment, including through financial resources, technology transfer and capacity-building” and “encourages” implementation based on “the best available science as well as Indigenous Peoples’ knowledge and local knowledge systems”.

Jennifer Morgan, a former executive director of Greenpeace International who is now Germany’s climate envoy, welcomed the “great language” on nature and forests.

However, this COP failed to produce substantial commitments on nature or agriculture. A key stumbling block was the paucity of ways to measure climate resilience of ecosystems and benchmarks for guiding actions to improve biodiversity and ecosystem health. The final agreement pledged intensive work on those in the lead up to next year’s COP.

It included other major achievements, such as the first official recognition of and finance mechanism for helping developing countries cope with economic losses and physical damage from storms, droughts and other climate impacts. Although richer countries have pledged some US$700 million to the mechanism, that is a tiny fraction of the money they need.

It also included crucial commitments to the clean energy transition such as a tripling of renewable energy capacity and a doubling of energy efficiency by 2030.