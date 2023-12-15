PwC liquidators have returned the keys to online supermarket Supie’s big south Auckland warehouse – and the owners were dismayed at what they found.

“It was really disappointing to find rotting food in the yard,” says landlord Alex Winstone. “Sausages, milk, cheese, chicken, just to name a few, after the chiller containers had left weeks earlier.

“There were lots of maggots. And some swollen packages of produce, which is a real shame, given the food shortages and things that are going on around South Auckland.”

Supie was set up to take on the two big supermarket chains, hoping to offer lower prices without the overheads of bricks-and-mortar stores. But the company’s founding director Sarah Balle called in the administrators on October 27, after her funding lines dried up and she realised the company was insolvent.

Yesterday, Winstone opened the warehouse doors to some of Supie’s hundreds of suppliers to claim back what they could. And Newsroom was allowed to inspect the conditions left behind – the first media ever allowed inside the “dark store” in Wiri.

Suppliers like Earthwise and Ecostore are able to reclaim large quantities of their non-perishable goods, none the worse for seven weeks abandoned on the shelves after Supie called in the administrators.

But many of the food products are past their expiry dates, and some had been left out in the heat after the removal of big chilled containers. Eggs, yoghurt, pre-packed pavlovas, perishable drinks, some left on the shelves, some in Supie’s branded delivery boxes.

Alex Winstone and other family members, representing Winstone Property Trust, wrote to nearly 300 suppliers on Wednesday evening, after obtaining their email addresses from PwC.

They said they’d been clearing some of the debris and waste left within the warehouse and across the yard. “We are sorry to inform any suppliers who have not already collected chilled or frozen goods, that these items are no longer recoverable and have not been for some time,” the email said.

Supie’s Wiri warehouse is still littered with food waste and debris this week. Photo: Jonathan Milne

“We have discovered and had to dispose of various vegetables, perishables, meat products, eggs, milk and other dairy products that had obviously expired and could not have been consumed due to their deteriorated states. Once the refrigeration devices were removed, through the liquidation process, many of these items were left on the ground to expire and perish.”

They offered suppliers the opportunity to collect remaining stock this week.

Winstone says he heard back from suppliers in the South Island and other parts of the country who were unable to collect their goods. “The first thing they’ve said to us is, if it’s there at the end and safe for human use, please make sure it goes to people in need.”

Some suppliers were disappointed at what they found.

Kelli Walker, from Wild Fermentary, tells Newsroom how she offered to buy her stock back from the liquidators, but was refused. Instead, it was left outside in the sun to expire.

Clevedon-based Walker had supplied about $1500 worth of her award-winning probiotic sodas, kimchi and sauerkraut.

“We had oodles of respect for Supie and we were really gunning for them because we were inspired by what Sarah was trying to do. Everyone knows our food system’s a little bit broken, and she was going up as a third player against a bit of a duopoly.”

Kelli Walker runs, The Wild Fermentary, her small probiotic soda business, from near her home in Clevedon, South Auckland. Photo: Supplied

Because Walker had no retention of title agreement (“that’s a learning experience for small players!”) she had contacted the administrator weeks ago, asking to buy back her stock at 25 percent of retail price.

It was still before its ‘best before’ date, back then, and she could have sold it at a discount at farmers markets.

The administrator had declined. Now, she is “incredibly disappointed” to discover it was left out in the yard to go off.

“It’s devastating actually, how it was handled. I think what we’re most upset by is just the waste, the sheer waste.

“We’re based in South Auckland, and there’s a lot of people doing things tough out in South Auckland. So much food has gone to waste that could have actually been used really well by people who who are needy and deserving, especially at Christmas.

Walker says it seems like “complete madness”.

“I would have thought PwC would be wedded to some integrity around their sustainability,” she adds.

“These guys consult for organisations to help them green and be more sustainable, and yet they’re happy to just let all that food go to waste, and leave someone else to clean up the mess.”

PwC liquidator Richard Nacey defends his team’s handling of the warehouse and its leftover stocks.

“There may have been suppliers that that weren’t able to collect their goods in time,” he says. “But we we did make every effort to to return as much stock as possible to suppliers where they had valid retention of title clauses in their in their agreements.”

For the unencumbered stock, they’d tried to sell it – and some had collected by a pig farmer to use as animal feed.

“There was a lot of a lot of a lot of rubbish around the site at the time we were appointed. I think we’ve probably left it in actually a better state than what it was when we first went in there in October.”

He acknowledged they had struggled to contact some suppliers. “We need to minimise the costs to creditors and reach a level of balance. We have a finite amount of money in the liquidation. We made attempts where possible to contact suppliers.”

Replying to Walker’s criticism, he says he doesn’t have those specifics, but wouldn’t have released stock back to any supplier without a valid retention of title clause. “What may have happened is there may be stocks left behind that we weren’t able to to sell.”

Once suppliers have reclaimed what they want, Winstone plans to give any leftover product that is safe to use to a local food rescue organisation.

“When we first met Sarah to look at leasing in the property, we really liked her idea and ambition and what she was trying to achieve,” he says.

“We feel really sorry for Sarah, and all of those involved with Supie. We feel they gave it a really good shot, and it’s really disappointing for everyone involved. Hopefully, it doesn’t put someone else off trying to tackle that duopoly. But only time will tell.”

Winstone won’t disclose how much his family trust is owed, as landlords. “We’re joining the queue, like so many others.

“And there’s lots of really small family businesses out there that are doing it super tough, and we feel for all those who have lost out through this process – particularly when we see that the process may not, in our opinion, have been done as well as it could have been.”

Winstone has been talking to his friend Nick Loosley, the founder of food rescue organisation Everybody Eats. Loosley had offed his assistance to PwC, to no avail.

Now, Winstone and Loosley plan to ensure any remaining food and grocery products, that can be salvaged, go to good homes.

“If only the liquidators could have done that weeks ago,” says Kelli Walker.

According to a final administrators’ report, published by the Companies Office last week, Supie and its two sister companies owed $3.4 million to creditors. In addition, the administrators fees and expenses amounted to $132,000, with another $46,000 in legal fees.

The administrators had returned more than $400,000 work of stock to those suppliers that had registered securities over it, or a retention of title agreement.

They had prioritised highly perishable fruit and vegetables, then other perishables like bread, milk, eggs and meats, then frozen stock.

They held discussions over selling other assets, including unencumbered stock, but had little success. That process will continue in PwC’s new role as liquidators.

You can support Everybody Eats by donating or buying a meal at their restaurants. You can buy Kelli Walker’s probiotic sodas and other products online at The Wild Fermentary, or at the company’s ‘soda door’ in Clevedon.