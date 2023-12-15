Auckland may find itself with a 30 percent drop in the number of local boards next local body elections, as councillors have voted to move a local board reorganisation plan onto its next step.

The plan, put forward by the joint governance working group led by Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa councillor Julie Fairey, would result in 21 local boards dropping to 15.

The group recommended an option that would mean the amalgamation of any two local boards in a ward that comprises two local boards.

Boards coming together as one would include Albert-Eden and Puketāpapa, Waitakere Ranges and Henderson-Massey, or Papakura and Manurewa.

But though some of Auckland’s elected members called it a fresh approach to a politically stagnant Super City, others worried it would harm the ability of the average Aucklander to be heard.

Local boards represent governance at its most granular level within Auckland, with 149 elected members on boards of five to nine who make decisions on a community by community level.

They are a fundamental part of the workings of the Super City, a unique organism in New Zealand’s political ecosystem.

Provincial centres such as Hamilton, Tauranga and Whangārei do without, and Wellington has just two.

At the prompting of Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, the working group considered a number of options that would whittle that down.

But though the plan was signed off for further cost-benefit analysis, it doesn’t mean it will pass through to the public consultation stage next May, with some councillors worried by the prospect.

North Shore councillor Chris Darby was concerned the move may not enable democratic decision-making.

“I think the more we concentrate power and authority, we move very rapidly away from Aucklanders,” he said. “And while it might look like it’s more efficient, the decisions are less likely to endure, because they’re not supported by our people.

“I think we have got to really search for a whole new way of connecting with Aucklanders and having our decisions be embraced by Aucklanders because they are developed by a very deep engagement with people – we’re a long way off it.”

Brown bristled at this, saying there had been 12 years of local boards with a stagnated pace of empowerment.

“The whole thing that drove this was not about the concentration of power, it was to give them more power, and after 12 years, you’ve sat here and given them no more power,” he said to Darby.

“So I am the person who’s trying to give away power, not the opposite.”

Fairey, who spent 12 years on Puketāpapa local board, noted that there was indeed empowerment of local boards during that time, although:

“There is still more that could be done, and the remaining cultural barrier within the organisation and the community where local boards are seen as lesser than a governing body is a significant barrier that we still need to overcome,” she said. “I’m not convinced that reducing the number of local boards will help overcome that, but I’m quite happy to have that conversation.”

Fairey said she was yet to be convinced that fewer is better, but would keep an open mind as the analysis gets underway.

That was the attitude of most of the council staff who had had a preliminary look into the options, although council governance services manager Rose Leonard did say 21 of anything is a lot for an organisation to handle.

“One would argue that having fewer might be easier, but local boards currently have a view that we’re not doing good enough as it is,” she said. “So we really need to factor in what is the future of these new entities, what do they need to do a great job, because whether there’s 13 or 15 or 21 of them, that’s the real goal.”

She said having fewer local boards may in fact mean they could do better because they are better resourced and have clearer instructions.

“But what we’re asking you for today is the opportunity to do the analysis.”

The largest local board under this plan would be Hibiscus and Bays combined with Upper Harbour, which would cover a large swathe of the North Shore and be tasked with representing 184,400 people.

Albany councillor Wayne Walker said if the issue to be solved was around “engagement, identity and a whole bundle of things” it might be better served by some form of civics education – “which we don’t have”.

“When I have a chat with people … they’ve got very little idea as to how this outfit works,” he said.

“I would suggest that just changing boundaries and the like doesn’t solve an underlying problem that may be getting worse in terms of people’s identity with locations, and perhaps with Auckland.”

Brown said there were 1.6 million opinions on the question of local boards.