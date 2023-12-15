FICTION

1 The Girl from London by Olivia Spooner (Hachette, $37.99)

Wartime romance now in its fourth week at number one.

2 Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $38)

Named one of the 10 best novels of 2023.

3 The Axeman’s Carnival by Catherine Chidgey (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $35)

Winner of the best novel of the year award at the 2023 Ockhams.

4 Bird Life by Anna Smaill (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $38)

The latest novel from the Wellington author of The Chimes has earned a rave review in UK trade magazine, Publisher’s Weekly: “Magic, mental illness, and sorrow drive this powerful offering. After Yasuko Kinoshita’s adult son, Junichiro, moves out of their shared apartment in Tokyo, Yasuko feels the return of a mystic power she’d long forgotten. Driven by a prophecy from a peacock (‘We are sending you a girl,’ the bird tells her) and looking to fill the void left by Junichiro, Yasuko befriends Dinah Glover, a visiting New Zealander and fellow English instructor at Saitama Denki University. As the relationship between the two women deepens, they divulge their tragic pasts to each other—Yasuko’s escape from an abusive marriage; the suicide of Dinah’s disturbed twin brother, Michael. Eventually, Yasuko uses her power to help bring Michael back from the dead. All is upended when Dinah, hoping to repay her friend, locates the absent Junichiro, who paints a very different picture of his mother than the one Dinah has come to believe. Ambiguity creeps in: is Yasuko a powerful psychic, a manic depressive, or both? Smaill excels equally at emotional drama, magical realism, and horror. Readers will find much to love.”

5 Pet by Catherine Chidgey (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $38)

Named one of the 10 best novels of 2023.

6 The Penguin New Zealand Anthology (Penguin Random House, $45)

Handsome anthology of short stories in hardback.

7 Kāwai by Monty Soutar (David Bateman, $39.99)

The biggest-selling NZ novel of 2022, still going strong.

8 The Bone Tree by Airana Ngarewa (Hachette, $37.99)

Named one of the 10 best novels of 2023.

9 Everything is Beautiful and Everything Hurts by Josie Shapiro (Allen & Unwin, $36.99)

An ideal Xmas present for the commercial fiction reader who wants an inspirational story of a long-distance runner. Patrick Gower says of the novel, “It’s fucken fantastic. It’s beyond fantastic. It’s an inspirational journey…Any Kiwi who has had to struggle to get where they are will love this book.”

10 Remember Me by Anne Kennedy (Auckland University Press, $45)

Handsome anthology of poetry.

NONFICTION

1 Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp (Allen & Unwin, $49.99)

An ideal Xmas present for fans of the Topps.

2 Smithy by Wayne Smith & Phil Gifford (Upstart Press, $49.99)

An ideal Xmas present for fans of the Black Ferns.

3 Murray Ball: A Cartoonist’s Life by Mason Ball (HarperCollins, $45)

An ideal Xmas present for fans of the great Footrot Flats cartoonist.

4 Whakawhetai: Gratitude by Hira Nathan (Allen & Unwin, $36.99)

An ideal Xmas present for anyone who might benefit from a compendium of positive sayings.

5 Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull (Allen & Unwin, $39.99)

A free copy of the biggest-selling cookbook this summer – an ideal Xmas present for anyone who would love over 70 recipes with a light, summery feel – was up for grabs in last week’s free book giveaway. Readers were asked to come up with an amazing recipe for barbecued sausages. The runaway winner was Lesley Jensen who came up with a recipe which just about defies belief because one of the ingredients is instant coffee.

Her recipe, as follows:

6-8 quality sausages

6-8 rashers streaky bacon

Wrap sausages with a rasher secure with a toothpick and BBQ or roast until golden

BBQ sauce

Place tsp instant coffee, 2 tsp butter, 1/2 cup tomato sauce, 2 Tblsp vinegar, 1/4 cup brown sugar & 2 Tblsp lemon juice in a saucepan.

Bring sauce to a gentle boil and set aside in a bowl to dip those sausages in.

6 Bookshop Dogs by Ruth Shaw (Allen & Unwin, $38.99)

An ideal Xmas present for Kiwis needing some stories about dogs.

7 The Dressmaker and the Hidden Soldier by Doug Gould (Allen & Unwin, $37.99)

An ideal Xmas present for readers who want a true story of a wartime romance; buy it along with wartime romance novel The Girl from London by Olivia Spooner, and you will make someone really, really happy.

8 Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sisson (Penguin Random House, $45)

An ideal Xmas present for people who are interested in fungal growths.

9 Gangster’s Paradise by Jared Savage (HarperCollins, $39.99)

Named one of the 10 best books of nonfiction of 2023.

10 The Art of Winning by Dan Carter (Penguin Random House, $40)

An ideal Xmas present for anyone who might benefit from a self-helper by the Chemist Warehouse ambassador.