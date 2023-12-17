Sailing Away

Pirate Admiral Kokomo Luxon

Scans the horizon from the bridge

Of his flagship SS 2023.

A cargo of contraband tobacco is in the hold.

The cold wind is rising.

Storm clouds are gathering on the choppy waters.

A lifeboat bobs past filled with Labour MPs.

This is the Admiral’s first crossing

Of the treacherous 100 Day Straits,

And the SS 2023 is bearing alarmingly

Towards a jagged reef.

Time to correct course!

“Er, where is the ship’s wheel?”

Asks Pirate Admiral Luxon in an alarmed tone.

Chief Mate Willis shakes her head.

“Unaffordable.”

Large waves start to crash over the bow.

“What about the ship’s pumps?”

Asks Pirate Admiral Luxon hopefully.

Chief Mate Willis shakes her head.

“Unaffordable.”

Pirate Admiral Luxon looks down at the fore deck

Where a team of ship wreckers

Are pulling up the deck boards.

“Don’t we need those to stay afloat?”

He asks nervously.

Chief Mate Willis shakes her head.

“Unaffordable.”

“Billions of blue blistering barnacles!”

exclaims the Pirate Admiral.

“Is there anything we can afford?”

Lieutenant Willis silently points out to starboard.

Sailing past is the luxury chartered cruiser SS Tax Cut,

Spilling out shrieks of laughter and pumping music,

As it pulls ahead of the slowly submerging SS 2023.

This concludes the Odes of Billot for 2023.