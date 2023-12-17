The Transport Minister has told officials to stop work on policies that would provide transport alternatives to private cars.

On Tuesday, Simeon Brown wrote to regional councils to advise them of changes he was making to speed limit regulations. He also put out a press release about the move and touted it in Parliament.

But at the end of that letter, he also revealed he had ordered officials at the New Zealand Transport Agency, Waka Kotahi, to end work on programmes that would reduce the number of kilometres travelled by passenger cars through providing alternatives like public and active transport.

“I understand that some local authorities have been developing programmes with NZTA and other stakeholders to reduce vehicle kilometres travelled (VKT) by the light vehicle fleet, using funding from the Climate Emergency Response Fund,” Brown wrote, in a copy of the letter seen by Newsroom.

“I have given notice to NZTA to end its work on these programmes, and to not commit any further funding to local authorities (beyond existing contractual obligations) to develop these programmes.”

As part of the previous government’s Emissions Reduction Plan, a national target was set to reduce total kilometres travelled by the light fleet in 2035 to 20 percent below baseline projections. This meant roughly flatlining the total distance travelled by passenger cars over the next 12 years, even while the population was expected to grow significantly.

This would be done through setting specific targets for a reduction of vehicle kilometres travelled in major urban and provincial centres, which would be enabled through increasing the accessibility of walking, cycling and public transport as opposed to travelling by car.

In its initial advice in 2021, the Climate Change Commission specifically encouraged the Government to work with local government in “setting targets and implementing plans to substantially increase walking, cycling, public transport and shared transport use to displace vehicle use”.

In March, then-Prime Minister Chris Hipkins scrapped plans to set kilometre reduction targets for medium-sized urban areas like Napier and Dunedin. However, officials in July were on track to finalise delivery plans and funding agreements for the programme in five major cities: Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Tauranga and Hamilton.

Waka Kotahi received $22.5 million from the Climate Emergency Response Fund for this work, although Brown says this was a waste of money.

“The VKT programmes I have asked NZTA to end work on were previous government policy and simply amounted to millions of dollars being spent writing endless reports with no funding allocated to any delivery. This was typical of the last government’s approach to transport,” he told Newsroom.

“My focus will be on building and maintaining the roading network which is critical to having a safe, efficient and productive transport network.”

Brown didn’t answer when asked whether the Government was scrapping the kilometre reduction targets for the five big cities or the national 20 percent target.

In January, officials estimated the collective impact on carbon pollution of achieving the targets would be 13.4 million tonnes of greenhouse gases. That’s 42 percent of the emissions reductions the entire transport sector needs to achieve by 2035 in order to meet New Zealand’s climate targets.

Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said Brown was “out of his depth”.

“He doesn’t seem to understand that what he’s cancelling are projects that give people more choice. The ability to walk and cycle and take public transport,” she said.

“Usually those options are lower cost and better for the environment and better for health and they’re what people want. People have consistently voted in cities for better public transport, so he’s actually taking away people’s choices with his zealous pro-car ideology.”