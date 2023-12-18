This year is certainly finishing with a bang – not that investors six weeks ago had any idea Christmas was about to come early.
It turns out inflation was transitory after all, judging by the US Federal Reserve’s stunning change of heart in recent days that is already being labelled “the pivot to end all pivots”.
