Opinion: Sometimes the flood of daily news events and reactions is a distraction from seeing the depth of change that is taking place. Partisan readers who feel this is building up to yet another paranoid attack on recent new Government actions can rest easy. Those actions, at least individually, are not really important to this column. At best they are illustrations of a point that runs back through successive governments.

The point is that a gradual debilitation of government services, even while they may expand in quantity, is creating space for non-government services to grow. This has wide implications. Some encouraging and some discouraging. Both matter a great deal to the sort of place Aotearoa is going to be.