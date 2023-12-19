Most New Zealand male authors are built like Airana Ngarewa in their dreams, bro. The break-out star of New Zealand literature in 2023, who works as a schoolteacher and competes as a kickboxer, came sort of like totally out of nowhere, which is a terrible way to describe New Plymouth. But it’s definitely outside the industrial military complexes of NZ Lit, and indeed the launch of his debut novel The Bone Tree was held at the Pātea Māori Club. Up until the book was published in August, his audience was confined to those who had read his short stories at such places as Huia and ReadingRoom. The Bone Tree absolutely exploded: the novel held the number one position on the Nielsen BookScan chart for nine weeks.

The most middle-class Auckland book launch of the year was for the debut novel One of Those Mothers by Megan Nicol Reed, held at Grey Lynn bar Romulus and Remus in March – it looked and felt more like the launch of a new range of cushions or, more to the point, it looked and felt like a chapter in Reed’s novel, a funny and closely observed satire on middle-class Auckland life. The author is seen here with her publisher at Allen & Unwin, Michelle Hurley, who proved throughout 2023 that she has the golden touch when it comes to signing, nurturing, and publishing bestsellers.

Actually the most middle-class Auckland book launch of the year may have been for Emma Sidnam’s debut novel Backwaters, held in October at the posh and elegant rooms of Webb’s auction house in Mt Eden. The food was superior and the drinks included these posh and elegant cans of soda, which I have looked for everywhere since the launch, and can never find. The author won the 2023 Surrey Hotel writers residency award in association with Newsroom and Dick and Judy Frizzell. Photo: Struan Caughey, on Insta @filmbystruan.



The best venue to stage a book launch in Auckland is the upstairs attic at Time Out bookstore in Mt Eden, where Emma Espiner launched her memoir There’s a Cure for This in May. Here we see the author draining yet another glass of champagne lol.

Tayi Tibble became only the fifth New Zealand writer to be published by the New Yorker, joining the pantheon of Janet Frame, CK Stead, Maurice Shadbolt and Bill Manhire when the magazine published her poem “Creation Story” in July. Another of her poems was published later in 2023 in The Atlantic. She appeared at international festivals in May (she is pictured here in Paris) to promote the UK and US publication of her book Poūkahangatus.

Jessica Hinerangi is a likely contender for the 2024 Ockham prize for poetry for her book Āria, published by Auckland University Press in July. It was named by Erena Shingade in ReadingRoom as one of the top 10 collections of the year: “The poet’s journey to reclaiming her Māoritanga is told through a range of forms, from letters to tūpuna and diaristic poems to citations of historical wrongs and visions for the future…Jessica’s choice to continually bring all the difficult and hard-to-reconcile parts of herself to the pages means Āria will be an important touchstone for rangatahi of all kinds.”

I think the best photo of or about New Zealand writing in 2023 was actually published in 1981: in March this year, Massey University Press produced a masterpiece in the shape of a new edition of that 1981 classic The South Island of New Zealand From the Road by Robin Morrison. “He dealt in New Zealand characteristics,” I wrote in my review. “He turned the South Island into a kind of Kiwiana. It was hardcase. It was just making enough to make ends meet. It was empty, it was sad, it was down the end of lonely street; it was settler territory, and it was very white.” The van in this photo is very red.

Actually I think the best photo of or about New Zealand writing in 2023 might have been taken in 1926: this astonishing shot of the 1926 eruption of Mt Ngāuruhoe, attracting seven onlookers in the dear old Rangipo Desert, was on black and white film, but digitally colourised by Brendan Graham and published by HarperCollins in August this year, in the wildly successful illustrated book Our Land in Colour: A history of Aotearoa New Zealand 1860-1960.

The dodgy location beneath the bridge from Tauranga to Mataphi, the getaway vehicle at right, the contraband in a leather satchel at left, the dodgy character in the foreground…I chaired author Jared Savage at the Tauranga Writers Festival in November, at an event to promote his excellent investigation into organised crime in New Zealand, Gangster’s Paradise. He terrified the audience with his stories of gangsters roaming the streets with guns, and then signed copies of his book.

We conclude our gallery of 10 quite good photos of or about NZ writing in 2023 with this portrait taken in August exclusively for ReadingRoom of National Party leader – and now Prime Minister – Christopher Luxon, who was asked to pose in front of his office bookshelves. I expected a row of motivational junk but as Danyl McLauchlan wrote, “There are actually some substantive books in Luxon’s bookshelf. I can see Picketty’s Capital, but also Robert Gordon’s Rise and Fall of American Growth, a more important but less well-known classic of development economics. I can see Doris Goodwin’s Team of Rivals – the book that inspired Obama to put Hilary Clinton in his cabinet. And I can see at least one of the Caro books about LBJ – the best books about politics ever written.” Hm!