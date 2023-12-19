“Twas the week before Christmas,

When all through the house

Not a creature was stirring,

Except busy trade officials … "

'Tis the season to be “BiM-ing”* and the NZ International Business Forum has sent its Christmas wish list to newly installed Trade Minister Todd McClay. At time of writing, the minister is already in Delhi to meet his Indian counterpart in a bid to open a new dialogue on trade. In Singapore he will reconnect with New Zealand’s trusted partner in all things trade from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership to the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement and many others.