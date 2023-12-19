Analysis: "Unless you've got millions of dollars and you're having dinner with them and playing golf with them … there's no way it's positive for suppliers."

Even before the Commerce Commission rules on the merger of Foodstuffs' North Island and South Island cooperatives, that's the verdict from Sarah Hedger, a small supplier with bitter experience of how the supermarket business works.

Subscribe to continue reading

  • Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
  • Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
  • Exclusive subscriber-only emails
  • Access to post and read comments on articles
  • A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team
Start 14-day free trial now

Corporate subscriptions also available

Newsroom Pro managing editor Jonathan Milne covers business, politics and the economy.