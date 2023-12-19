Senior Labour MP and former Broadcasting and Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson contemplated leaving Parliament after the devastating election loss but says the new coalition arrangement has changed his mind.
“Given the discussions I’ve had with a number of people I’ll stick around and probably do the full term because I think these guys could be the first three-year so-called National government in my lifetime.
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team